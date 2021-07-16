Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX -- Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Acquired C Deivy Grullon from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Sent RHP Pedro Baez on a rehab assingment to Fayetteville (Low-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the covid-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Acquired OF Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 1B Bryce Ball.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Bobby Wahl on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Eddy Tavarez and LHP Erik Cha on minor league contracts.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Released RHP Peter Soporowski.

NEW YORK BOULDERS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Roe.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS -- Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Valin and RHP Justin Watts. Released RHP Julio Medina.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS -- Released RHP Tom Jager.