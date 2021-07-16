Troops deploy in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- In one of the largest deployments of soldiers since the end of white minority rule, 25,000 South African troops began taking up positions Thursday to help quell weeklong riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. At least 117 people have been killed in the violence, authorities said.

The government said 10,000 soldiers were on the streets by Thursday morning patrolling alongside police, and the military also had called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops.

In a show of strength, a convoy of more than a dozen armored personnel carriers took soldiers into Gauteng province, South Africa's most populous, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

Buses, trucks, airplanes and helicopters were being used to move the large deployment of troops to trouble spots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal province that have seen violence in mainly poor areas.

The unrest broke out last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating claims of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/716zuma/]

Protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal quickly escalated into a rampage of theft in township areas, although it has not spread to South Africa's seven other provinces, where police are on alert.

More than 2,200 people have been arrested on theft and vandalism charges and 117 people have died, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the presidency, said Thursday. Many were trampled to death in stampedes when shops were being looted, according to police.

"These are not demonstrations. This is economic sabotage and we are investigating with a view to apprehending the instigators," Ntshavheni said at a briefing Thursday. One person has been arrested and 11 others are under surveillance on charges of inciting and planning the unrest, she said.

The armed patrols have stabilized Gauteng, authorities said. Army troops stood guard at the large Maponya mall in Soweto, which was one of the few retail centers not badly hit by the rampage, though it remained closed.

Volunteer groups cleaned up shattered glass and debris from shops that had been stormed in Johannesburg's Soweto, Alexandra and Vosloorus areas.

"I spoke to some of the guys who are unemployed in my area to come and help. The mayor supported us with transport to get here. We came here with two buses," said George Moswetsa, a resident of Vosloorus in eastern Johannesburg who was helping to clean up a mall that had been trashed.

The unrest, however, continued Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province. There were renewed attacks on shopping centers, and several factories and warehouses were smoldering after being hit by arson attacks.

Police discovered more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition in Durban on Wednesday night, which police director Bheki Cele said belonged to people who were instigating the violent riots in the province.

The continued violence in KwaZulu-Natal appears well-planned, said South African analyst William Gumede.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, it's well-coordinated, well-funded. If you look at it, strategic commercial hubs were blocked, strategic roads were blocked at really key points. It was very organized," said Gumede, chairman of the Democracy Works Foundation, a group supporting governance in Africa.

"The arson, the looting and then the burning of malls, the burning of warehouses, I mean, that indicates a really strategic destruction of the economy of KwaZulu-Natal," said Gumede. "There's a whole lot of organization behind that."

Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People make off with a trolley of bags of rice stolen from factory in Mobeni, south of Durban South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as unrest continued in the KwaZulu Natal province. South African police and the army are struggling to bring order to impoverished areas of South Africa rocked by weeklong unrest and days of looting sparked by the imprisonment last week of ex-President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)

Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15 2021. The arm has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)

South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15 2021. The arm has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)

South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol alongside the male single sex hostels in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15 2021. The army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)

Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday July 15, 2021. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Traffic chaos is seen on a road in Mobeni, south of Durban South Africa, Thursday, July 15, 2021, as unrest continued in the KwaZulu Natal province. South African police and the army are struggling to bring order to impoverished areas of South Africa rocked by weeklong unrest and days of looting sparked by the imprisonment last week of ex-President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)