UA campus nurturing hope for 'normal' fall even as virus cases climb

FAYETTEVILLE -- The hope is for "as normal a fall as we can have" on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, a top administrator said earlier this week.

Among faculty members, questions remain about teaching during the coronavirus pandemic, said Mary Savin, chairwoman of UA's faculty senate.

"Faculty have already been sending me questions in anticipation of the fall semester, so they are making their plans and have questions as they are planning their courses," Savin, a professor of microbial ecology, said in an email Thursday.

Savin added, "I do believe that a number of faculty remain concerned about COVID-19."

Fall semester classes at UA begin Aug. 23.

Charles Robinson, UA's provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, spoke about the fall semester Tuesday at a student-sponsored "town hall" event.

"We hope to have as normal a fall as we can have. I think the critical part of that depends on our campus community, particularly our students getting vaccinated," Robinson said.

Robinson and other UA officials will hold a panel discussion for faculty members on July 29.

Statewide, new virus cases have climbed in recent weeks to levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available. Top state leaders have urged Arkansans to get vaccinated.

The coronavirus, like other viruses, is changing through mutation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A coronavirus variant known as "delta" circulating widely through Arkansas is spreading more easily than other versions of the virus, health officials have said.

"If you can have normal in covid, if there is such a thing, we're planning to have normal," Robinson said. "But, again, plans in covid often are modified by the the virus itself. So we need your help. Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated, because that is the message we're really trying to drive to our entire campus community, so that we can have as normal of a semester as possible."

UA and other public entities, including school districts, under a state law passed this year cannot require vaccination.

Savin said she expects a "fairly strong turnout" among faculty members for the panel discussion on fall plans. The panel will meet in-person but faculty members also can attend virtually.

Faculty members are interested in "clear guidance about how to exercise public health guidelines in their classrooms," Savin said, as well as in any data on student vaccination rates and "what incentive plans students and administration have to encourage those who have not yet done so to receive their full vaccination."

"Given the past year that we have all experienced, I also expect that faculty will be interested in knowing what would trigger contingency plans during the fall semester," Savin said.