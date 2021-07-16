U.S. vs. Australia exhibition canceled

LAS VEGAS -- The U.S. men's basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for today in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited "an abundance of caution" in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women's game against Australia will be played as scheduled today in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols "out of an abundance of caution."

Coach Gregg Popovich said the Americans didn't expect that Grant's Olympics would be in jeopardy.

It is unclear whether Beal has been vaccinated. He had started all three exhibition games for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting.

Team USA already has been playing short-handed during their exhibition games, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Devin Booker of Phoenix playing in the NBA Finals.

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.