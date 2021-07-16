U.S. factory output falls 0.1% in June

WASHINGTON -- U.S. factory output slid last month as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production.

Manufacturing production dipped 0.1% in June -- the third drop in five months, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

Overall, industrial production -- including output at factories, mines and utilities -- rose 0.4% last month after increasing 0.7% in May. Industrial output is up 9.8% from a year earlier.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% monthly increase in factory output and a 0.6% gain in industrial production.

Manufacturers are also grappling with higher input prices. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the core producer price index, which excludes food and fuel, climbed in June by the most in data back to 2010.

The chip shortage pushed production of cars, trucks and auto parts down 6.6% in June. Excluding autos, industrial production rose 0.4% last month.

"The manufacturing sector continues to be hobbled by supply constraints," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. "The highest profile example is the struggle by automakers to manage through a chip shortage."

Production has also been restrained by shipping delays and a lack of skilled workers.

Utility output climbed 2.7% in June as Americans cranked up the air conditioning to battle a heat wave across much of the country. Mining output rose 1.4%. Oil and gas well drilling rose 1.9% after a 4.3% gain. Production of business equipment fell 0.6%, while output of construction supplies dropped 0.4%.

Manufacturing capacity utilization, a measure of plant use, eased to 75.3%, while total industrial capacity edged up to 75.4%.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported that its manufacturing index ticked slightly lower last month compared with May. But it still came in at 60.6 on a scale where anything above 50 signals growth. Still, factory hiring shrank, the institute found, largely because manufacturers are struggling to fill job openings as the economy rebounds with unexpected speed from the coronavirus recession.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press; and by Vince Golle and Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg (WPNS).