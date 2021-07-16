Sections
Woman accused in Texarkana killing surrenders to police

by Lori Dunn/Texarkana Gazette | Today at 1:20 p.m.
A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette, Terri Richardson)

A 28-year-old woman suspected in the shooting death of a Texarkana man surrendered to police Friday morning, according to authorities.

Tandraniqua S. Burris of Texarkana, Texas, who surrendered at about 10 a.m., was booked into the Miller County jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

Brown, 33, was shot the night of July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th St., near Whiskey River Country.

According to witnesses and investigators, the shooting was the result of a confrontation in the road between Brown and a motorist.

The case remains under investigation.

