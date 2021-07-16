Sections
'World's Best Bike Films' Saturday at Victory Theatre

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Also scheduled is “Ride Like a Girl,” the story of the world’s first BMX and mountain bike clinic exclusively for women. (Courtesy Photo/Filmed By Bike)

Filmed By Bike Tour Stop

WHAT -- Filmed By Bike is a film festival that features the world's best bike movies

WHO -- Hosted by Pedal It Forward; presented by Bell Sports

WHEN -- 7 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.

WHERE -- Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers

COST -- $15

INFO -- https://fb.me/e/1vPHBvWjR

BONUS -- All proceeds will benefit Pedal It Forward's mission to make bikes accessible to all.

Among the films scheduled to be shown in Rogers is “Styrofoam,” a short documentary following a recycler of polystyrene boxes as she navigates her bike through the streets of Shanghai. (Courtesy Photo/Filmed By Bike)
