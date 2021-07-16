'World's Best Bike Films' Saturday at Victory Theatre

FAQ
Filmed By Bike Tour Stop
WHAT -- Filmed By Bike is a film festival that features the world's best bike movies
WHO -- Hosted by Pedal It Forward; presented by Bell Sports
WHEN -- 7 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.
WHERE -- Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers
COST -- $15
INFO -- https://fb.me/e/1vPHBvWjR
BONUS -- All proceeds will benefit Pedal It Forward's mission to make bikes accessible to all.
Among the films scheduled to be shown in Rogers is “Styrofoam,” a short documentary following a recycler of polystyrene boxes as she navigates her bike through the streets of Shanghai. (Courtesy Photo/Filmed By Bike)