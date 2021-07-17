Afghan, Taliban fighters skirmish

ISLAMABAD -- Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area.

The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said they saw intense fighting and bodies.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian later tweeted that the government had retaken control of Spin Boldak.

Reuters said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was embedded with the Afghan special forces, was killed as the commando unit sought to recapture Spin Boldak.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7bDYLPRrI0]

The agency said Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

Siddiqui was an Indian national. Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, tweeted his condolences.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts in Afghanistan since the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. The U.S. says its withdrawal is 95% complete.

U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad expressed surprise at the Taliban's rapid sweep through swaths of Afghanistan, and said that a long-term, comprehensive cease-fire may have to wait for the two sides to reach a political deal.

"I did expect some increased Taliban hold on territories that they were surrounding but had not yet captured, but the speed with which and the amount of territory that they have acquired is unexpected," Khalilzad said.

"But I believe that there is no military solution despite the progress that the Taliban have made," Khalilzad added.

Information for this article was contributed by Rahim Faiez and Mstyslav Chernov of The Associated Press.

Pakistan army soldiers stand guard as stranded people gather near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. Afghan government security forces were battling to retake the southeastern SpinBoldak border crossing with neighbor Pakistan Friday, according to Afghanistan's deputy defense ministry spokesman Fawad Awan. (AP Photo/Tariq Achakzai)

Pakistani paramedics treat men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. Afghan government security forces were battling to retake the southeastern SpinBoldak border crossing with neighbor Pakistan Friday, according to Afghanistan's deputy defense ministry spokesman Fawad Awan. (AP Photo/Tariq Achakzai)

A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Spin Boldak border area, at a hospital in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. Afghan government security forces were battling to retake the southeastern Spin Boldak border crossing with neighbor Pakistan Friday, according to Afghanistan's deputy defense ministry spokesman Fawad Awan. (AP Photo/Tariq Achakzai)