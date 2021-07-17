Apples to apples

The old saying goes that there's nothing more American than apple pie. And when most folks think about the apples that make the grand American treat, their minds probably go to Washington state, the No. 1 apple-producing state in the nation.

But did you know Arkansas once held that title? Today Arkansas grows more rice and soybeans than just about anything else, and most of that comes from the Delta. But apples used to reign supreme in the northwest corner of the Natural State.

If you're looking for an expert on apples in that corner of the state, you could do a lot worse than Curt Rom, who serves as associate dean for international education at the University of Arkansas. He grew up on an NWA orchard his family planted in 1967 and knows a bit of history.

Apples made their way into Arkansas via Appalachian immigrants who brought them along as a source of food, according to Mr. Rom. Part of that can be traced back to Western Reserve land grants in states like Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Tennessee, where folks could be granted land if they farmed apples.

"As these immigrants moved into northwest Arkansas, they brought apples with them. Apples just did wonderfully here," he said.

The original orchards in NWA were planted between the 1840s and 1880s. There are three primary reasons the apples did so well. First, this was a very stable time for climate. Northwest Arkansas had sufficient seasonal rainfalls, nice winter periods with snowfall, and mild springs and summers.

Second, lumbering all the hills of that part of the Ozarks cleared the way for apple production. Lumber was moved into Missouri, Kansas, and northward to build homesteads. And when you clear-cut the Ozarks, you uncovered soil that's really good for growing new trees.

Third, there were no native apple relatives in this part of the country. Planting apples introduced a new species of plant, one without insects or disease pests. "It was perfect for agricultural exploitation," Mr. Rom said.

When you combine those factors with an already-established rail system, you had a perfect storm for apple domination.

The crop peaked between 1880 and 1920: "Acreage grew from a few hundred acres to many thousands, which by 1900 amounted to an estimated 40,000 acres in Benton County, based on tree counts, with only slightly smaller acreage in Washington County, thus making them the two largest apple-producing counties in the United States," the Encyclopedia of Arkansas says.

But perhaps one of the most interesting facts to come out of this history lesson is that despite having the biggest apple production in the country at the time, folks back then didn't use the fruit like we do today.

"We didn't eat apples as Americans. We were not an apple-eating people. We drank our apples," Mr. Rom said.

Americans drank apples in three primary forms: cider vinegar (for vitamin C to prevent scurvy), hard cider, and apple brandy. Because there was no modern refrigeration, the apples folks did eat were sliced and dried. One advantage to apples being used primarily for beverages: It didn't matter what they looked like. Today we're picky about how our apples look when we buy them in the grocery store.

At that time, the apple was going to be ground up. Thus the goal became to grow as many as possible. Makes sense, if you don't have to worry about appearance. Besides, the apples grown back then were sour and bitter. If you had a time machine and went back to eat one, you'd likely think them inedible.

Then, courtesy of interstate commerce, along came an insect called San Jose scale. It, combined with another bug called the codling moth, helped to destroy apple crops here. The San Jose scale sucked the sap from apple trees, killing them. And the codling moth became the worm of the apple (which we've had the misfortune of biting into before).

"This is an agricultural tragedy. We created a monoculture, and when you create a monoculture you create the perfect environment for insect epidemics," Mr. Rom said. "We gave it a 100,000-acre playground."

Finally, meteorological records show the biggest rain storm, biggest drought, and coldest temperatures on record (until the last few years) all came from the 1920s. Dust storms blew into NWA, and local climate changed for 20-30 years.

For the first orchards, farmers plowed soil to get rid of weeds. Then big rains would come and wash off the topsoil.

"We looked at farming as being a short-term enterprise," Mr. Rom said. "You did what was best for today. Our soils were not as strong as they were that allowed the apple industry to explode."

The associate dean told us his family's orchard faced challenges. Initially, the family sold its apples to local grocery stores and a cider plant in Rogers. Then grocery stores sourced apples from where they could get them year-round, and the cider plant shut down. Suddenly, the family had to shift and sell apples directly to customers through facilities like the Fayetteville Farmers' Market.

In 2010, the orchard shut down. His father had turned 90 and got too busy to run it. Plus, through the last couple decades, the associate dean said climate change has become a disruptor.

Northwest Arkansas saw its coldest temperature ever recorded this year. And the last 10 years have had the two coldest Februaries on record, he said. That's rough on fruit trees coming out of dormancy, especially when they face severe frost.

From 1967-1993, Mr. Rom said his family had two frosts that caused damage and destroyed crops. From 1993-2010, his family had seven or eight frosts that did the same thing. That kind of damage is beyond the profit margin. Winters are warming, spring is advancing, and frost variability is growing.

When we asked Mr. Rom if he thought apple orchards would ever return to their glory days in NWA, he wasn't optimistic.

But some regional businesses make use of apples still grown in northwest Arkansas. Black Apple is one of them. It's a cidery that focuses on hard cider (and occasionally tea). Leo Orpin is co-founder of Black Apple.

"I get apples from anywhere I can because what we learned is the closer you get to our state's borders, the harder it is to cultivate enough apples to make the cider," he said. "The closer you get to the borders, it's very seasonal."

Cider is a year-round business, so it makes sense he has to find apples (and other fruit for his drinks) elsewhere.

While Mr. Orpin acknowledged some of the challenges for apples mentioned by the associate dean, he hopes more orchards will start sprouting up through the Ozarks when they see a company like Black Apple that will take every apple they can grow.

There are plenty of lessons to take away from the history of apple growing in the northwestern corner of the state--lessons of rise and fall, approaching climate challenges, the necessity of adapting and changing agriculture, and more. Whether most folks know it or not, the apple is intertwined with northwest Arkansas' history and heritage. And it's important to learn that. After all, you have to know where you came from to figure out where you're going next.

One day, it'd be great to see Fayetteville or Springdale or the like become an apple capital once more, like Stuttgart is the rice capital right now. But it's going to take innovation. Arkansans can have that future if they want it. They just need to start planting the right seeds. Literally and figuratively.