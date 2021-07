West Memphis, circa 1945: The Crittenden County town grew around the busy intersections of U.S. 70 and 61 before the coming of Interstate 40. The busy highways were once lined with unique, locally owned businesses. Such was the Art-Deco styled Coffee Cup diner, complete with soda fountain and curb service but also serving steaks in its dining room. The building has been gone for decades.

