ATU center recognizes PB native

A portion of Corley Hall at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville was commemorated as the Lloyd D. McDaniel Center for Engineering and Computer Science on Thursday. The naming is in recognition of a $3.2 million estate gift from McDaniel, who died in 2017.

Born in Pine Bluff on June 16, 1940, McDaniel graduated from Little Rock Hall High School. He enrolled at ATU, where he earned an engineering degree in 1960 before moving on to further study at the University of Arkansas, according to a news release.

McDaniel spent his career as an engineer and working with computers. He was at the forefront of the computing revolution during his service as an executive at Hewlett Packard from 1977-91.

Before his estate gift, Mc-Daniel had already established a scholarship benefiting ATU students. Over the past 16 years, ATU students have received $50,000 in scholarship funds as a result of McDaniel’s philanthropy, according to the release.

“Students in the ATU College of Engineering and Applied Sciences have proven themselves to be among the best in the nation in recent years,” ATU President Robin E. Bowen said during the McDaniel commemoration.

“In April 2019, a team of six ATU students achieved a fuel efficiency of 993 miles per gallon to finish third among teams from the United States and seventh overall in the prototype internal combustion engine division at the Shell Eco-marathon Americas challenge.

In December 2019, a team of 11 ATU students punched their ticket to the VEX U Robotics World Championship by winning the overall excellence award at a qualifying tournament in Little Rock. As ATU looks ahead, Mr. McDaniel’s estate gift will help even more Arkansas Tech STEM students pursue their passions and realize their potential,” Bowen said.

Judy Cezeaux, dean of the ATU College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said McDaniel’s estate gift has already made several improvements possible.

“In computer and information science, we have purchased new servers that are the same ones that students are likely to use when they graduate and begin their careers,” said Cezeaux. “Future plans in computer and information science include a state-of-the-art networking classroom.

“Elsewhere, our mechanical engineering leadership and faculty have utilized funds from Mr. McDaniel’s estate gift to support our new degree in manufacturing,” Cezeaux said.

“We were able to move a milling machine that was donated by Falcon Jet to campus and then make the facility modifications necessary to support the new equipment. In the future, we plan to use the funds to purchase additional equipment and modify additional spaces to enhance student success and better prepare our graduates for their careers in industry,” Cezeaux said.