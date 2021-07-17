Blood shortage continues: Red Cross seeks donors in Benton County now

ROGERS -- While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization reports a continuing severe blood shortage, and it is urging donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- to make an appointment to give now.

Red Cross officials say more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day are needed to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel . Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair .

Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine someone received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming donation opportunities through July 31:

Bella Vista

• Thursday: 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive

Bentonville

• Tuesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th St.

• July 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 904 North Walton Blvd.

Rogers

• Monday: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak St.

• Tuesday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut

• Wednesday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut

• Wednesday: 1-6 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.

• July 26: noon-4 p.m., Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

• July 27: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

Siloam Springs

• July 27: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Christian Fellowship, 525 S. Lincoln St.

• July 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Simmons Prepared Foods, 601 N. Hico

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.