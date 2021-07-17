Catfish at Southern restaurants limited

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Many restaurants in the South that serve catfish are having to pay distributors more to keep it on the menu -- or go without it, seafood experts say.

The primary reason is labor shortages at processing plants, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Processing was down 9% for the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2020, WJTV-TV reported.

The slow recovery in the industry's processing phase is due to several factors related to the pandemic, said Mississippi State economist Ganesh Kumar. Those include limits on how many people can work during the same shift while maintaining social distancing.