China: 9 workers killed by terror act, not accident

ISLAMABAD — The explosion that killed nine Chinese workers and four others near a hydroelectric project in Pakistan on Wednesday was a terrorist attack, not an accident as officials in Pakistan initially suggested, according to a statement by the Chinese government and a top Pakistani official close to the investigation.

A vehicle driven by a suicide attacker and laden with explosives rammed a convoy of Chinese workers headed to the project site in Dasu, a remote town north of the capital, Islamabad, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a security matter.

The explosion badly damaged two buses carrying workers from the China Gezhouba Group Co., a construction company based in Wuhan. One of the buses veered off the unpaved road and down a steep slope, where it came to rest on the bank of the Indus River.

Chinese workers and diplomats have been targeted in previous attacks in the country, though Wednesday’s was the deadliest so far.

China’s prime minister, Li Keqiang, called Pakistan’s leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday and demanded a thorough investigation in remarks that called the bombing an act of terror, according to the state news agency Xinhua. He urged Pakistan, a close ally of China’s, to “use all necessary means” to “bring the terrorist attack perpetrators to justice.” Khan said in a statement that the two countries’ relationship “had withstood the vicissitudes of time.” “No hostile forces would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and China,” the statement added.

In addition to the 13 who died, at least 41 people were injured in the attack, which China’s state television network, CCTV, said occurred shortly after a convoy of vehicles departed the compound where the company’s workers live. The bombing also killed two security guards.