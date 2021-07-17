Church notes: Food pantries available at several locations

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites members to Praise Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary. If you would like to sing or play an instrument as a group or solo or just sing together as a church family, join us in praising God through song and testimony. Please contact the church office if you would like to participate. Praise time will be followed by fellowship time with desserts, finger foods and drinks.

Men's Fellowship begins a new study on John R. W. Stott's book "The Message of the Sermon on the Mount" at 8 a.m. July 19 in the Overflow Area. All men are welcome to join.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Pastor Gorshe will continue to lead the Bible Class at 9:45 a.m. with the subject of Creation. Pastor Hass leads Christianity 101 in the library where you can understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Don't forget to bring your "Best Choice" labels for the pantry as they can redeem them to purchase items needed for the pantry.

The choir will be singing the National Anthem at Arvest Ball Park on July 30. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Helping Hands Work Day is from noon to 4 p.m. July 31.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. July 25 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube. Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated against covid-19.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website later.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is now completely open to all. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in the sanctuary is, as always, mask optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and worship hours.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Transitional pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead the service.

The church continues the process of searching for an installed pastor. A Congregational Survey has been developed, and responses will be used in developing a Mission Information Form for potential pastoral candidates to read.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of ministerio a la vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. For more information, please contact the church office.

The church is looking for some talented folks to provide music for the Summer Sunday Worship services. Soloists, groups, and instrumentalists are invited to perform while the full choir takes a summer break. Contact the church office if you would like to volunteer.

All women of the church are invited to join the Thirsty Thursdays group at 6 p.m. July 15 at Outback Steakhouse in Springdale. Sign up in the Narthex or by calling the church office.

Confirmation classes will begin this fall. Students now in sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want to have your child participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. Please note the deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.