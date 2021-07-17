COLUMNIST: Who inflation really hurts

How can we help working families the most? Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is a popular solution, but a short-sighted one given the reality that inflation--the silent assassin of Americans' livelihoods, particularly for the poor--is running the hottest it has in decades.

According to a survey of economists in a recent issue of The Wall Street Journal, "Americans should brace themselves" because economists are waking up to the prospect of higher inflation, expecting "brisk price increases for a while."

Who gets hurt the most? Those who can least afford dramatic price increases for staples like food and rent, and those whose income growth typically lags others: poor and low-income Americans.

Consider this: The most recent mid-year consumer expenditure report found that consumers in the lowest income quintile spend 82.2 percent of their income on housing, transportation, food and health care, compared to 64.4 percent for the highest quintile.

The impact of inflation was illustrated in a recent focus group session on working-class families conducted by my organization, the Georgia Center for Opportunity. Our focus group consisted of working-class African Americans who did not have college degrees and who were not employed in a managerial position or on track to achieve a management level position.

One of the women relayed her experience with financial stress up close. She was tempted to quit her job because the cost of day care was so high. She said that either the minimum wage should be increased or the cost of living should be lowered. That was an incredible observation.

What Jazmine referred to is all about promoting the purchasing power of all Americans. We know that raising the minimum wage has numerous negative impacts--from reducing employment among those groups that minimum-wage laws are designed to help to running mom-and-pop small businesses out of commission in favor of big corporations (think Amazon).

The better option is for Congress to renew our nation's purchasing power policy and get its fiscal house in order. Instead of devising new ways to spend more money we don't have, Congress and the Biden administration should guide the federal government to live within its means and ease restrictions on economic growth. We don't need more fiscal stimulus to fuel more inflation.

At the same time, we need more production and entrepreneurial risk-taking on the supply side. The sooner we respond in ways that focus on cost-of-living changes for people like Jazmine and promote the purchasing power of all Americans, the better.

Erik Randolph is director of research for the Georgia Center for Opportunity.