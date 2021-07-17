Conway coaches share Wicks' joy

Barry Lueders had a text message waiting for him Sunday afternoon: "Watch out for the Cubs."

It was a few hours before the MLB Draft and Jordan Wicks, one of Lueders' former pitchers at Conway High School, had a pretty decent feeling where he'd be heading that night. So Wicks let Lueders, a longtime Cubs fan, in on the news.

Things were made official last weekend when Wicks was selected 21st overall by the Chicago Cubs, becoming the highest draft choice in both Kansas State and Conway history. The southpaw, who established himself as one of the nation's premier college pitchers last spring, was one of eight draftees who attended the event in Denver as part of MLB's All-Star festivities.

Yet it wasn't until long after Wicks had slipped on the blue pinstripes and stood alongside Commissioner Rob Manfred that he began to grasp the magnitude of a moment he'd been working toward for more than a decade.

"It definitely took a couple days," Wicks said. "It's a moment you strive for your entire life. When you go out and have as good a freshman year as I did at Kansas State, it starts to open doors [and I realized] a future at the next level could be a possibility."

Picking up after a Wampus Cat career in which he led Conway to state runner-up finishes in three of four seasons, Wicks led the Wildcats in starts, innings pitched, wins and strikeouts in spring 2019. That earned the 6-3 southpaw Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

There was every expectation Wicks would build on his success as a sophomore in 2020. Four starts in, he'd surrendered one earned run in 26 innings.

Then the coronavirus came and Wicks was back in Central Arkansas.

Living with his parents wasn't in the cards. His mom, Kim, had remarried a nurse working at the Veterans Affairs hospital. His dad, Jeff, had a full house with his new wife.

But retired Conway coach Noel Boucher always told his players he'd be there if they were in need.

"I tell them up front, I don't have any money, so don't call me for [that]," Boucher said. "Jordan called me and said, 'I'm struggling.' And I said, 'You're not struggling at all. I've got a place.' "

Wicks and Boucher, 63, had known one another since Boucher's wife Ronda taught Wicks in fifth grade, and the trio spent much of last summer together as Wicks lived in the Bouchers' guest house.

"It was awesome just to have those people who have contributed to my career so much wanting to help you in any way, even when it doesn't benefit them anymore," Wicks said. "Me playing for them always benefited them in terms of on-field play, but it was never about that for them. It was about the relationship."

By the time Wicks headed back to Manhattan, Kan., last fall, early-round buzz had swelled. Not that his coaches hadn't seen it coming.

Conway alum and University of Arkansas at Little Rock Coach Chris Curry offered Wicks a scholarship when he was 15, and Wicks started the Wampus Cats' 2015 state final vs. Bentonville as a freshman.

Other Division I programs followed -- just not the University of Arkansas. The Razorbacks watched Wicks prior to his senior season, but the velocity wasn't there even though his fastball had improved from 82 mph to 88, along with a strong changeup and above-average command.

"Pitching is not about how hard you throw; pitching is about how well you get people out," Wicks said. "I was the best pitcher in the state at that, and I firmly believed that as hard as I worked ... all I needed was the strength aspect of it to have a shot at playing professional baseball."

Fast forward three years and it's no longer a question of whether Wicks will play pro ball. Rather, it's a matter of where and when.

Wicks, after taking in the rest of the All-Star events, flew to Chicago to go through his physical with Cubs doctors. Soon, he'll sign his contract with the club that will likely include a bonus of around $3 million.

Assuming things go as planned, Wicks could begin his pro career as high as Class AA. And experts during the MLB Draft broadcast suggested that the Conway native might wind up as the first pitcher in this year's class to reach the big leagues.

"Jordan is a guy who analyzes, and really throughout his career -- from Little League on -- has been able to ask himself why and how can I do that better or why did that happen," Boucher said. "Absolutely [I can see a quick rise], the way he manages the game and pitches and has developed at every level."

If Wicks stays with the Cubs, it could create a little drama for his former coaches. Boucher is loyal to the Cleveland Indians -- unlike his wife, Lueders and Lueders' wife Velda, all of whom are Cubs fans.

That hasn't stopped Boucher from making trips to Wrigley Field. He and Lueders, along with their spouses, will be on Chicago's North Side for a game at the hallowed venue in September.

And should their former protege get the chance to step on the mound there in the near future, the pair already have plans for a return trip.

"If Jordan Wicks is pitching, it doesn't matter who he's playing for," Boucher said "I'm a Jordan Wicks fan."