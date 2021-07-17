Marriage Licenses

Alexander Newton, 20, and Makaylah Collins, 19, both of Sherwood.

Alexandria Pettus, 24, of Little Rock, and Deeanna Harrington, 22, of Pine Bluff.

Brandon Lasley, 27, and Keisha Brown, 34, both of Little Rock.

Gustavo Andrade Hernandez, 38, and Monica Ovalle Mendoza, 43, both of Little Rock.

Wesley Raney, 44, and Raegen Naegle, 45, both of Little Rock.

James Carrasquillo, 39, and Janie Moore, 33, both of Little Rock.

William Evans, 42, and Jatonne Sartin, 37, both of Maumelle.

Nicole Norris, 36, and Whitley Slabach, 30, both of North Little Rock.

David Lee, 23, of La Habra, Calif., and Toni Medina, 23, of Austin.

Stephen Washington, 29, and Shathea Benton, 25, both of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

21-2251 Rodolfo Jasso v. Esperanza De Arcos Alonso.

21-2253 Christian Vazquez v. Veronica Perez.

21-2256 Ryanne Roland v. Kai Peveler.

21-2258 Craig Anderson v. Patricia Anderson.

21-2260 Robert Clark v. Juliene Clark.

GRANTED

19-1469 Eltrudia Toliver v. Lynn Toliver, III.

20-70 Chasity Wilson v. Jeremy Wilson.

20-1638 Erica Holland v. Timothy Holland.

20-1835 Jennifer Webb v. Tommy Webb.

20-3889 Lisa Jones v. Stacy Jones.

21-634 Amber Warburton v. Drew Warburton.

21-958 Blanca Hernandez v. Jose Bea.

21-1136 Jonelle Doughty v. Roberto Ortiz.

21-1530 Jasmine Batey v. Ruben Batey.

21-1795 Benjamin Peterson v. Carrie Gharapour.