Floods kill 126 people in Europe

BERLIN -- In one flooded German town, the ground collapsed under homes. In another, floodwaters swept through an assisted-living center, killing 12.

Rescue workers across Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to prevent more deaths from some of the Europe's worst flooding in years, as the number of dead surpassed 125 and the search went on for hundreds of missing people.

Fueled by days of heavy rain, the floodwaters also left thousands of Germans homeless after their dwellings were destroyed or deemed at risk, and elected officials began to worry about the lingering economic effects from lost homes and businesses.

Elsewhere in Europe, dikes on swollen rivers were at risk of collapsing, and crews raced to reinforce flood barriers.

Sixty-three people perished in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including 12 residents of a facility for disabled people in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rush of water from the nearby Ahr River, authorities said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was "stunned" by the devastation and pledged support to the families of those killed and to cities and towns facing significant damage.

By Friday evening, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies may be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.

A harrowing rescue effort unfolded in the German town of Erftstadt southwest of Cologne, where people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

Fifty people were rescued from their houses, county administrator Frank Rock told German broadcaster n-tv. Aerial photos showed what appeared to be a massive landslide at a gravel pit on the town's edge.

"One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn't manage to escape," Rock said.

Authorities cautioned that the large number of missing could stem from duplicated reports and difficulties reaching people because of closed roads and disrupted phone service.

After Germany, where the death toll stood at 106, Belgium was the hardest-hit. The country confirmed the deaths of 20 people, with another 20 still missing, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told the VRT network Friday.

Several dikes on the Meuse River that runs from Belgium into the Netherlands were at risk of collapsing, Verlinden said. Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Venlo evacuated 200 hospital patients because of the river's looming threat.

Utility companies reported widespread disruption of electricity and gas service that they said could last for days or weeks.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia said the disaster had caused immense economic damage to the country's most populous state. The number of dead in North Rhine-Westphalia stood at 43.

"The floods have literally pulled the ground from beneath many people's feet," Gov. Armin Laschet said at a news conference. "They lost their houses, farms or businesses."

Wolfgang Meyer, owner of a painting business in the small village of Gemuend, said his family escaped the rising water, but his business was swamped.

"The machinery, equipment, the entire office, files, records ... everything is gone actually," he said.

Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming, which experts say could make such disasters more frequent.

She accused Laschet and Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions in Germany.

Steinmeier, the German president, echoed her calls for greater efforts to combat global warming.

"Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing," he said.

The World Meteorological Organization said some parts of Western Europe have received up to two months of rainfall in the space of two days.

