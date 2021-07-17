DEAR READERS: Time for a midsummer closet clean-out on the weekend. Who's ready? School and work will fire back up soon; getting a jump on organizing is a good thing.

Let's take the emotion out of this process. Impulse buying is perhaps what has caused a cramped closet. Here are some ways to thin it out:

• First off, and this is difficult, forget about how much money you spent on each item. If you are not wearing the piece, it is not serving you. Time to get rid of it.

• The good stuff: Arrange a swap meet with friends. Trade out your pieces for theirs. One person's trash is another's treasure. Also check out resale sellers to make some dough selling things on consignment.

• Things under repair: If you'll wear it once it's altered, get it altered. Then wear it.

• Middle-of-the-road business casual pieces that are in good condition but they need to go: Instead of a big drop-off at the huge charity resale locations, seek out specialty groups that serve women and men re-entering the workforce.

• Tattered and damaged items: Take them to a fabric recycling bin.

The Environmental Protection Agency (www.EPA.gov) estimates Americans throw away around 17 million tons of fabrics and textile waste every year. These elements can be repurposed and reused and saved from the dump.

DEAR HELOISE: My family and I are venturing out for a couple days at the beach. Do you have any safety hints for us?

-- Mike S., San Antonio

DEAR READER: It will be nice to get away for a few days. Here are some hints for you. Pack sunscreen and water shoes for the family for protection from the sun and to keep feet safe too.

Make sure everyone is versed on swimming protocol. Trained lifeguards should be on duty. Learn about riptides.

Hurricane season? We're right in the middle of it. Be aware. Tune in to local news, watch for alerts on your phone and watch the sky above you.

With all of this, enjoy your time with your family. Relax and reconnect.

P.S. Jellyfish encounters? Painful.

DEAR READERS: Here's how long to keep leftovers in the fridge:

Pizza: Three days

Chicken: Four days

Pasta: Four days

Sushi: One day

Beef dishes: Four days

Lettuce salads: Five days

These are maximums. Funky smells or appearance? Toss it.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com