Hong Kong student group raided by police

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's national security police Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer.

Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area around it. No students were in the office at the time.

It was not clear if any arrests were made.

Police confirmed they are investigating the student union with cooperation from the university and that they collected evidence under a search warrant.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier this week urged the university and police to take action after student leaders passed a motion expressing "deep sadness" and appreciating the "sacrifice" of the man who attacked the officer.

The man, identified as Leung Kin-fai, was described by police as a "lone wolf" domestic terrorist who was politically radicalized. On July 1, Leung stabbed a police officer with a knife before turning the weapon on himself.

Leaders of the student union later apologized for passing the motion and stepped down from their posts.

Kenyan leader decries activist's slaying

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of conservationist Joannah Stutchbury, who was shot by unknown assailants Thursday.

Stutchbury, known for her efforts to conserve the Kiambu forest, was attacked at her home in Kiambu county, Kenyatta said in a statement Friday.

"For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," Kenyatta said.

Stutchbury's murder is the second of a conservationist in recent years.

In 2018, Esmond Bradley Martin, a Kenya-based American conservationist whose investigations of the elephant ivory and rhino horn trades were seen as critical in efforts to protect the threatened species, was found stabbed to death in his Nairobi home. His murder remains unresolved.

Iran police, water crisis protesters clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Protesters angry over water shortages marched through the streets late Thursday in an oil-rich province in southwestern Iran, and online videos showed police firing weapons to disperse the crowds.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been wounded or arrested in the protests across multiple cities in Khuzestan province, including its capital, Ahvaz.

Videos showed people setting fire to tires and blocking roadways. Riot police in helmets and camouflage fatigues scuffled with demonstrators. Police also fired shotguns in one video, though it wasn't clear if it was live ammunition or "beanbag rounds" designed to be less lethal.

Those in the videos chanted in Arabic, demanding others to join them. The province is home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran's Shiite theocracy.

Khuzestan provincial governor Qassem Soleimani later appeared on Iranian state television Friday to deny any protests took place, even as the country's judiciary chief sent a delegation to the area to probe the water shortage.

Arab separatists have long operated in Khuzestan. They've blown up oil pipelines and have been blamed for attacks including a 2018 assault on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in Ahvaz.

The country has faced rolling water shutdowns for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a drought striking the nation. Precipitation had decreased by almost half in the past year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies to fuel the country.

Burma utility bombing injures 7 people

BANGKOK -- A homemade bomb exploded at an office of Burma's state electricity provider Friday, injuring at least seven people in the latest example of opponents of the military-installed government turning to violence after their peaceful protests were suppressed with deadly force.

State television MRTV reported that four employees of the Electric Power Corp. in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and three other people were injured. Reports from independent media gave slightly different casualty counts and said the injured included customers who had come to pay their bills.

Offices and staff of the utility have been targeted since earlier this month when the government decided to crack down on customers who are not paying their bills by cutting off their service.

Refusing to pay the bills has been a low-key way of participating in the civil disobedience movement against the February military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The disobedience movement urges all forms of noncooperation with the government, including state workers not turning up for their jobs. But even people who have just shown sympathy with the movement have been fired, and many ministries and state enterprises now have staff shortages.

Police officers walk across a banner at the office of student union in campus of the University of Hong Kong, Friday, July 16, 2021. Hong Kong's national security police on Friday raided the office after student leaders last week commemorated the death of an attacker who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

