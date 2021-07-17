I-30 work to close lanes in two cities

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane and ramp closings throughout the corridor starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The work also will include demolition work involving the I-30/Cantrell Road interchange, which is expected to last through October as "various ramp and bridge structures are set to be demolished."

The work is expected to generate noise from construction and light from work lights that may impact the surrounding community, the department said.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes also will occur, weather permitting:

LITTLE ROCK

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have single-lane closings between East Sixth and East Third streets, one block of East Fourth Street east to Collins Street, and one block of Collins Street north 0f East Third Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound and westbound between Interstate 630 and Roosevelt Road will have single- and double-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound and westbound between I-630 and the Arkansas River will have singe- and double-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Sunday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have single-lane closings and traffic shift between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Broadway will have single-lane closings between the I-30 frontage roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Broadway will have alternating eastbound and westbound street closings between the I-30 frontage roads from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

• Single-lane closings on Interstate 40 eastbound from the I-40/I-30 split to the merge from I-30 eastbound from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.