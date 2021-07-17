I-430 spray imparts bit of a stench

Dear Mahatma: My husband and I recently crossed the Interstate 430 bridge when a worker in the northbound lane (under construction) was spraying something from a hose. The substance flowed beneath the barriers and onto the southbound lane. It had an odor, but we did not pay much attention until we arrived at our destination and opened the doors. The awful smell was overpowering. It smelled like a mix of feces, dead animal and petroleum. Any idea what this vile substance was? -- Lone Star

Dear Lone: Eew. Yuck. Gross.

A source in the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Tony Evans, construction engineer for District Six, knew exactly the substance -- chicken parts.

ArDot tells us more. There was an accident July 6 in the northbound I-430 middle lane, which has barrier walls on both sides. The accident involved a truck carrying chicken parts. The parts -- parts is parts, as the fast-food commercial used to say -- spilled onto the roadway.

State police wanted a firetruck to clean the greasy residue but couldn't get one to the location. The contractor offered assistance and used its water truck to spray down the lane. Apparently during the wash-down there was overspray into southbound lanes.

Lone Star reports having run the car through a car wash, and sprayed the undercarriage, tires and wheel wells. The smell is subsiding.

A thought: Lone Star could get a copy of the accident report from the Arkansas State Police. The report would likely have contact information for the trucking company. Lone Star could call and raise a stink. Pun definitely intended.

Hello: In the late 1950s and early '60s, my family lived at the corner of Cantrell and Mississippi. The house, barn, yard, fields, and woods were situated on the entire block bordered by Cantrell, Mississippi, Ohio, and Florida streets. It was torn down in the 1960s to become the Tanglewood Shopping Center and apartment complex. Our address was 1815 N. Mississippi, with never a street, road, or drive. -- Patty

Dear Patty: You reference a column in which a gentleman noticed street signs at Cantrell Road that said "Mississippi Road." Never, he thundered, was Mississippi a road.

We asked city government. Turns out the city's maps and Street Index Book show Mississippi as a street, although previous Street Index Books used avenue. No evidence showed road.

To further confuse the issue, we twice drove the area with Herself and took notes. Here's what we learned.

First, three ArDot signs on Interstate 630 West say Mississippi Avenue, as does a sign at the bottom of the off-ramp to Mississippi Whatever.

Second, we drove north to Cantrell Road and back to Rodney Parham and looked at the street signs. Four said street; 27 said avenue.

Third, at Cantrell Road, the Mississippi Road signs remain.

How serious a problem is this? In the grand scheme, not. But it did allow us to spend time with a pretty girl.

