• Lauren Gibson, 19, accused of "smirking" at a Garfield County, Utah, deputy "in an intimidating manner," was charged with criminal mischief with a hate-crime enhancement when the deputy saw her stomp on a "back the blue" sign after her friend was pulled over.

• William Hodge, 32, of Fort Myers, Fla., faces animal cruelty, poaching and other counts after being accused of stealing an alligator from a miniature golf course in Daytona Beach Shores and then beating it and trying to throw it onto a nearby roof, police said.

• Anatoly Prytkov, a Russian pilot, suffered a broken leg when he and co-pilot Farukh Khasanov made an emergency landing in the Tomsk region of Siberia when both engines on their An-28 turboprop plane failed, keeping 16 others on board safe and with no serious injuries, authorities said.

• Donald Messick, 50, of Coushatta, La., the former manager of a Red River Parish water system accused of stealing nearly $58,500 for fuel, parts and equipment for himself and relatives, pleaded guilty to fraud.

• Marcus Davis, 40, accused of attempting to kill his 29-year-old supervisor as the two argued at a Memphis bakery distribution center in 2019, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Kenneth Paschal, 54, who won a special election to become the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction, said his victory in a heavily white suburban district south of Birmingham shows that the GOP "is open to everyone."

• Katie Black, 25, of Independence, Mo., accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend as the two argued when she learned that he had been sending texts to another woman, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

• Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, said the city is again showing off its treasures as archaeologists unveiled a rare "pomerium" stone dating from 49 A.D. delineating the city limits of ancient Rome, which was found during excavations for a new sewage system.

• Patrick Nwaokwu, 50, of Laurel, Md., and Musa Bangura, 62, of Manassas, Va., who ran nursing schools in Virginia and Florida, were charged with selling bogus transcripts and diplomas, as well as helping unqualified candidates pass nursing board exams to get health care jobs, the FBI said.