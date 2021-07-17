Investigating sexual-assault claims at school, sheriff says

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans has confirmed that his office is investigating allegations of sexual assault among juvenile basketball players in the Huntsville School District.

Evans said Friday that he didn't know when the investigation will be completed.

The Madison County Record has reported that two boys were expelled from school for one semester over the allegations. They were initially expelled for one year, but the Huntsville School Board shortened the expulsions to one semester, according to the Record.

The board also reversed the punishment for three other boys, who initially faced five days of out-of-school suspension and sexual harassment training, according to the Record.

"The investigation stemmed from allegations that some junior high boys basketball players would 'baptize' other players," according to the Record. "The act of 'baptizing' occurred when players restrained mostly younger teammates while others undressed and then placed exposed private body parts in or on the restrained boys' faces, according to written and verbal reports provided to the Record by several people who asked not to be named."

Matt Durrett, the prosecuting attorney for Madison and Washington counties, said he would release no information about the investigation because it involves juveniles.