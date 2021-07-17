Judge rules on DACA, proclaims it unlawful

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled unlawful the program that has shielded from deportation hundreds of thousands of young adults living in the U.S. illegally. The ruling throws into question yet again the fate of migrants known as Dreamers.

The judge, Andrew Hanen of U.S. District Court in Houston, said President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he created the program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- known as DACA -- by executive order in 2012.

But the judge wrote that current program recipients would not be affected immediately, and that the federal government should not "take any immigration, deportation or criminal action" against them that it "would not otherwise take."

"Hundreds of thousands of individual DACA recipients, along with their employers, states, and loved ones, have come to rely on the DACA program," Hanen wrote. "Given those interests, it is not equitable for a government program that has engendered such a significant reliance to terminate suddenly.

"This consideration, along with the government's assertion that it is ready and willing to try to remedy the legal defects of the DACA program indicates that equity will not be served by a complete and immediate cessation of DACA."

The Department of Homeland Security may continue to accept new applications and renewals for the program, the judge ruled, but it is temporarily prohibited from approving any of them. People currently enrolled in the program, most of whom were brought to the United States as children, will for now retain the ability to stay and work in the country, although those protections could evaporate if the government is unable to rectify a series of legal shortcomings.

Hanen, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, ruled that creation of the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act, in part because comment from the general public was never sought. The Department of Homeland Security "failed to engage in the statutorily mandated process," he wrote, "so DACA never gained status as a legally binding policy that could impose duties or obligations."

The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling, and unless Congress steps in with a legislative remedy, the ultimate legality of DACA is almost certain to be decided by the Supreme Court.

'NOT A SURPRISE'

Congressional Democrats called for the government to appeal the ruling, which Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., described as "cruel."

"To current #DACA recipients, you are safe here," she said on Twitter. "To our young immigrants, we will not stop our work until every Dreamer is treated as they are: American."

"Not a surprise, just a painful reminder that we need to stop relying on temporary immigration fixes," said Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., who is the lead Senate sponsor of the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, President Joe Biden's blueprint to create a path to citizenship for many migrants. "Congress must seize the moment."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called on Democrats to vote on a proposal that he and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., floated earlier this month to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., who has sponsored legislation for the past 20 years trying to grant Dreamers citizenship.

Cornyn and Tillis said they propose "targeted legislation" that would offer permanent legal status to "active participants" in DACA, and said anything broader is not "politically viable."

"Now will Senator Durbin schedule debate and vote on a bill that will provide DACA recipients some certainty?" Cornyn said in a tweet.

Google, which employs DACA recipients and is one of many companies that have defended their right to stay in the United States, condemned the ruling, saying "we are very disappointed by today's decision."

UPENDED LIVES

Advocates for migrants said the ruling would once again upend the lives of people who have lived in the United States for much or most of their lives and consider it their home.

"If you can renew, you still have the lingering question of: Until when?" said Jose Munoz, spokesman for United We Dream, the nation's largest immigrant youth-led organization, and himself a DACA recipient. He estimated that tens of thousands of first-time applicants will be shut out, endangering their plans to attend school or apply for driver's licenses.

"It's beyond time for Congress to act," Munoz said. "We need a path to citizenship."

Calling the ruling a "blaring siren" for Democrats, United We Dream Executive Director Greisa Martinez Rosas said they would be solely to blame if legislative changes don't happen.

"Until the president and Democrats in Congress deliver on citizenship, the lives of millions will remain on the line," Martinez Rosas said.

Todd Schulte, president of the progressive lobbying group FWD.us, also expressed disappointment, saying in a statement that DACA has been a big success that has transformed many lives.

"Today makes absolutely clear: only a permanent legislative solution passed by Congress will eliminate the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients have been forced to live with for years. We call on each and every elected office to do everything within their power so that DACA recipients and their families and communities can live free from fear, and continue to build their lives here," Schulte said.

PANDEMIC BACKLOG

Since its inception, DACA has enabled more than 800,000 people who are in the U.S. illegally to remain in the country and secure work authorization.

A backlog of new and renewal applications accumulated as the coronavirus pandemic hampered government processing of immigration cases.

Biden moved to strengthen the program on his first day in office, and in the absence of comprehensive immigration reform, the idea of extending a path to citizenship to the young people who have enrolled has attracted bipartisan public support.

But the court ruling in Texas has introduced a new complication for the hundreds of thousands of people who have been able to build families, buy homes and work at jobs in the United States without fear of deportation. The ruling also represents a significant new challenge for Biden as he attempts to build support in Congress for his plan to allow up to 10 million other immigrants to live in the country legally.

"Unless Congress acts for the Dreamers, DACA is likely to be entangled in litigation and legal doubt for a while," said Michael Kagan, director of the immigration clinic at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "And there's no reason to think Congress will act quickly or easily."

He added, "unfortunately, Dreamers may have to live with some level of doubt and anxiety for the foreseeable future."

Lawyers with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund had urged the judge to refrain from ruling, citing Biden's directive to the Department of Homeland Security to create rules to fortify the program, and legislation introduced recently in Congress that would put Dreamers on a path to citizenship.

"The decision does not reflect new developments in the law, including from the Supreme Court and therefore presents many grounds for successful appeal," said Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the legal defense fund.

"The most important thing is, current recipients are protected," he said.

Texas led the effort to terminate the program, and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia. Officials in those states had argued that the program was improperly adopted and left them with the burden of paying for education, health care and other benefits for people who remained in the country under DACA's protections.

In Friday's 77-page opinion, Hanen wrote that the states proved "the hardship that the continued operation of DACA has inflicted on them."

He continued: "furthermore, the government has no legitimate interest in the continuation of an illegally implemented program."

Hanen also said Congress had reserved the broad authority to regulate immigration, and that it had declined several times to give legal status to a group such as the Dreamers.

"The executive branch cannot just enact its own legislative policy when it disagrees with Congress's choice to reject proposed legislation," the judge wrote. "Congress has not given DHS the power to enact DACA."

PLAN TO APPEAL

The Mexican American legal defense fund and the New Jersey attorney general's office, which defended the program on behalf of some DACA recipients, had argued that Obama did in fact have the authority and that the states lacked the standing to sue because they had not suffered any harm.

Saenz of the legal defense fund said the plaintiffs will appeal.

"Today's decision then once more emphasizes how critically important it is that the Congress step up to reflect the will of a supermajority of citizens and voters in this country. That will is to see DACA recipients and other young immigrants similarly situated receive legislative action that will grant them a pathway to permanence and citizenship in our country," Saenz said.

About 650,000 people are enrolled in the program. Among them are some 200,000 frontline workers who have performed essential jobs in health care, agriculture, food processing and education during the pandemic.

To qualify for DACA, applicants must have entered the United States before age 16, lived in the country continuously since June 2007, finished high school or enlisted in the military, and have clean criminal records.

About 250,000 U.S.-born children have at least one parent who is enrolled in DACA, and about 1.5 million people in the United States live with a beneficiary of the program.

Former President Donald Trump announced cancellation of the program in 2017, but several federal court rulings barred him from completely terminating it. Recipients were allowed to renew their DACA enrollment even though new applications were not accepted.

With the embattled program's future still up in the air, Texas and the other states filed a lawsuit in 2018 that called for the program's "immediate" rescission. Hanen declined to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the "egg had already been scrambled" and that "to try to put it back in the shell" did not serve the best interests of the country.

He warned, however, that the states were likely to "prevail on the merits of their argument that DACA was unlawful."

In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's decision to terminate the program, deeming its rescission "arbitrary and capricious." But the court did not rule on whether the program had been legally adopted.

In December, the administration was ordered by a federal judge in New York to begin accepting applications for new DACA applicants, opening the door for thousands of people who had been shut out while applications had been suspended.

But the case in Texas continued to wind its way through the courts.

Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Jordan of The New York Times; by Maria Sacchetti and Amy Wang of The Washington Post; and by Astrid Galvan and Alan Fram of The Associated Press.