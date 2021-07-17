Legislative error

As covid cases rise, many Arkansawyers are turning their attention to the General Assembly's recent ban on mask mandates. The ban, known as Act 1002, provides that no state official, state agency, local official, or political subdivision of the state can enact a mask mandate.

Now at first blush, this act is a failure for the people of Arkansas: Local officials, school boards, and superintendents can't issue mask mandates for adults and children who aren't able to get vaccinated. Such government overreach and hand-tying by the General Assembly puts people at unnecessary risk and will lead to the unnecessary spread of covid.

But there's an unnoticed second failure of the act: It doesn't provide an enforcement mechanism.

Sure, there's a provision that says the General Assembly can enact legislation regarding mask mandates, but that's not an enforcement mechanism. That's a hedge. An enforcement mechanism would be something like giving Arkansawyers a private right of action to sue under the law or creating a penalty provision for local prosecutors to use. Without such mechanisms, this ban is nothing more than a suggestion by the General Assembly.

Of course, the General Assembly could pass enforcement mechanisms via its hedge, but that may be easier said than done. Here's two examples to explain:

First, the General Assembly is in recess till September. In the meantime, if a school district implements a mask mandate, then the General Assembly couldn't even begin to address enforcement until September.

During that time, the district will have started back and bought itself time to slow or stop the spread of covid in its buildings with the use of masks. This additional time could be essential in letting covid cases, and the Delta variant, diminish or at least not increase. Then in September, the General Assembly starts a legislative process to give the ban enforcement mechanisms.

Except that may be tougher to sell to the public this time around as hospital beds fill, ventilators take over, and the death toll climbs.

Second, the General Assembly cuts its recess short. Under this situation, the General Assembly catches wind of the mask mandates, and the leaders of the House and Senate call the General Assembly back early. A call that may force some to miss vacations, Labor Day cookouts, or interfere with their day jobs. The leaders would also have to sell to the state legislators and the court of public opinion that calling the General Assembly back into session to give teeth to the mask-mandate ban is in the best interest of Arkansas.

Again, a tough sell as covid runs rampant.

At bottom, under either situation, the community or school district is buying time to slow the spread because the General Assembly will try to fix its failure--whether in the form of private suits or criminal penalties. In light of that potential backlash, this op-ed isn't calling on anyone to issue a mask mandate; it's just pointing out that Act 1002 lacks enforcement.

Without an enforcement mechanism, Act 1002 doesn't do what the General Assembly thought it would do--ban mask mandates. And exploiting that failure and issuing mask mandates could save lives, but that comes with its own risks.

Could someone sue to enjoin the superintendent or mayor from enforcing a new mask mandate? Maybe, but how does that person have standing to bring a lawsuit? Could a prosecutor bring criminal charges? Maybe, but the law isn't criminal, and what's the penalty? Could the General Assembly try to strip funding from a school that implements a mask mandate? Maybe, but do politicians really want to attack education?

Although these risks are hypothetical and the outcomes are murky, the reality is that Act 1002 fails to do what the General Assembly thought it would do. And that failure may just save lives.

Samuel McLelland is a lifelong Arkansawyer, graduate of Emory Law School, and practicing attorney in Little Rock. The views here are his alone.