Shot by the deputy

Many of the shootings done by police seem to have been done by "deputies." It raises the question of just how they are selected. In the Old West it appeared on TV that the sheriff would pin a star badge on the nearest chest(s) and thereby call them deputies.

Whereas I am fairly certain that the process is more formalized now, we do not know what their qualifications and training are. I doubt it is consistent from one county or sheriff to the next, but is it embodied or followed in state law? I doubt strongly that sensitivity training is part of their curriculum. No doubt they have been to the firing range and are able to put four to six bullets into their human targets. Why so many when many or most are unarmed? Why are the bullets in center mass? Wouldn't a single leg shot stop almost everyone?

Something must done to stop these tin stars in their reign of terror.

FRED JORDAN

North Little Rock

Voted against the aid

I see that the child tax credit payments affect 93 percent of Arkansas children. This is because of the America Cares Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden. When you gladly accept this help, remember that our illustrious Republican/fascist congressional delegation all voted against it.

Once again our GOP/fascist representatives voted to deprive Arkansans of much-needed help. Obviously loyalty to Traitor Trump is more important than the well-being of their constituents!

RICK IVNIK

Garfield