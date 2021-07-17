Man, 37, charged in hospital attacks

A man assaulted multiple hospital staff members at the Veterans Affairs hospital Thursday morning in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

VA police officers arrested John Davis, 37, just after 9:45 a.m. after he grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to harm himself and the staff, the report said.

During an attempt to arrest him, Davis threw a trash can at an officer and continued to act violently, according to the report.

Davis was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor fleeing police.

Davis' city of residence was redacted from the report.