Man killed, woman wounded in Pine Bluff shooting; suspect is brother, son of victims

A suspect has been arrested in the Saturday shooting death of his brother and the shooting injury of his mother in what the Pine Bluff Police Department called a “domestic related” incident.

Police said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Belmoor Avenue, about 1.5 miles northwest of the Interstate 530 terminus at U.S. 65, in reference to a shooting. They found a 55-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, said to be the woman’s son and the brother of the 21-year-old man, was still at the scene and in a physical altercation with another person. The suspect was taken into custody.

The other three people — the mother, the brother and the person in the altercation with the suspect — were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The woman had a wound that was not considered life-threatening, but the man died of his injuries.

“The incident is still being investigated, but at this time it is believed the suspect who is the woman’s son and the man’s brother is responsible for the shooting,” stated a press release from the Police Department.

The suspect was being held on a charge of first-degree murder. The motive for the shooting was unknown, police said.

This is the city’s 14th homicide this year.

Police said they were withholding the names of those involved until family notifications can be made.