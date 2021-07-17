Man shot, killed outside southwest LR eatery

Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night outside a restaurant and bar in southwest Little Rock , according to a department spokesman.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a shooting call at Dave & Buster's at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway where one man was found with gunshot wounds, spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The victim was later pronounced dead, Edwards said.

Friday evening detectives asked the public for help identifying a suspect who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white pants, and who left the scene in a silver sedan, Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call detectives at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 371-4829, Barnes said.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, police said.

Investigators at the scene Friday evening had the east half of the parking lot blocked off, allowing access only at the rear of the building. Detectives appeared to be centering the investigation on the first row of parking spaces on the eastern side of the building.

Witnesses said the building was not evacuated during the incident.