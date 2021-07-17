Massmart's stores in S. Africa looted

Massmart said Friday that 41 of its stores and two distribution centers in South Africa were looted during the violence there this week, and four sites were damaged by arson, according to Reuters reports.

Massmart, the African retail and wholesale business in which Walmart Inc. holds a majority stake, said it plans to clean up and rebuild.

In a statement Friday, Massmart said that only 15 stores in three provinces remained closed. In addition, one distribution center was severely damaged, but the company said its distribution network has built-in redundancies to handle scenarios that would disrupt the supply chain.

Political protests over the past week, sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, have forced many retailers in South Africa to close stores temporarily. On Tuesday, Massmart said 18 of its stores were closed and a few minor injuries had been reported.

In another statement Friday, Massmart said it has already shifted its attention to the "responsible and safe re-opening of affected stores" and to helping local communities "rebuild and restore some of what has been lost."

-- Serenah McKay

J.B. Hunt releases sustainability report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. on Friday released its first sustainability report detailing the carrier's environmental, social and corporate governance progress in 2020.

The Lowell-based company joins others, including Tyson Foods and Walmart, that publish a sustainability report each year in an effort to increase transparency and generate value to investors and the general public.

Hunt said its achievements included converting loads that would have been shipped on trucks to train, avoiding an estimated 3.85 million tons of carbon emissions, and creating a new employee resource group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual workers called PLUS(+). The company also made its first delivery using a heavy-duty class 8 electric truck.

"We are excited about this progress and are proud to be leaders in sustainable transportation, helping to drive the industry toward a low-carbon future," John Roberts, J.B. Hunt's president and chief executive officer, said Friday.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation industry generates the largest share of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index falls 2.30, ends at 626.18

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 626.18, down 2.30.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.