Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Rogers

• Remigio Mendoza-Murillo, 32, of 514 N. Eighth St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Mendoza-Murillo was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Cody Underdown, 32, of 3852 B Carol Place in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Underdown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Richard Kibin, 25, of 1501 Christy Drive Apt. D in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Kibin was being held Friday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Zuleeka Sanchez Bonafont, 21, of 786 Brookhaven Court 206 in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family of household member. Bonafont was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• David Echols, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender. Echols was being held Friday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Gearold Mowan, 55, of 6715 Hahndo Road in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as sex offender, living near a school or day care and sexual indecency with a child. Mowan was being held in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.