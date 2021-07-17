Northwest Arkansas' covid-19 hospitalizations continue to increase

The number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas is doubling every 20 days, according to a joint statement from the areas largest healthcare providers.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals were caring for 60 covid-19 patients Friday, up from 13 a month ago, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Health System, who issued the joint statement.

The average age of hospitalized patients was 54, Pollard said. The youngest hospitalized patient in Northwest Arkansas on Friday was 25 and the oldest was 91, she said.

"Almost all of our covid-19 hospitalized patients are not vaccinated," Pollard said.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals started 2021 at the height of the winter covid-19 surge caring for 140 patients, Pollard said. It took 67 days for the numbers to decline to less than 10 patients, she said.

In March, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell to the single digits, and numbers continued to stay relatively low through mid-June, fluctuating between 10 and 20 patients, Pollard said.

The current trend began June 17, when there were 13 patients, she said. By June 29, there were 30 patients and since then the number has continued to climb, she said.

On Friday, 98 patients were in intensive care units and 28 were on ventilators in Northwest Arkansas hospitals, including covid-19 patients and patients with other needs, Pollard said.

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith was caring for 23 covid-19 patients Thursday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. Twelve of the patients were in ICU and 10 were on ventilators, she said.

Twenty-two patients with covid-19 were hospitalized at Baptist Health in Fort Smith on Friday, eight of whom were in ICU, according to Stephanie Whitaker, chief nursing executive.

Across the state, 681 patients were hospitalized with covid-19, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health. A total of 240 patients were in ICU and 118 were on ventilators, she said.

Arkansas reported 1,342 new cases of covid-19 Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. In Northwest Arkansas, Benton County reported 67 new cases on Friday, Washington County reported 93, Sebastian County reported 29 and Crawford County reported 15, the department reported.

There were six new covid-19 related deaths in Washington County this week, bringing the total for July to 13, according to Janell Smith, deputy coroner. Washington County has seen 472 covid-related deaths since the pandemic began, including 166 deaths in 2021, she said.

In Benton County, there were two covid-19-related deaths this week for a total of five so far in July, according to Coroner Daniel Oxford. Overall, there have been 127 covid-related deaths in 2021 and 444 since the pandemic began, he said.

Sebastian County saw two covid-19-related deaths this week for a total of seven since June 1, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. Only two of the seven deaths represented Sebastian County residents, with the others coming from surrounding counties to seek medical care. Four of the seven deaths were among people over the age of 79 who had existing conditions, he said.

None of the three counties are able to track whether deaths are being caused by the delta variant, Oxford, Smith and Hobbs said.

In Benton County, 40.79% of the population was fully vaccinated as of Friday and 7.87% was partially vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. In Washington County, 40.76% of the population was fully vaccinated and 8.77% was partially vaccinated.

Vaccination rates were lower in Crawford County, where 29.16% of the population was fully vaccinated and 7% was partially vaccinated, and in Sebastian County, where 26.06% of the population was fully vaccinated and 9.24% was partially vaccinated.

The four-county area represents a population of 592,878 people over the age of 12, according to the state Department of Health.

In Arkansas, 40.5% of the state's 2.5 million people older than 12 have been vaccinated, and 9.52% have been partially vaccinated.