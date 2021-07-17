Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Five misdemeanors for Sherman

Free-agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors in Washington state's King County District Court on Friday. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after the police said he drunkenly crashed his car in a construction zone and tried to break through the door to the home of his in-laws in Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle. Prosecutors charged Sherman with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The first three are gross misdemeanors, which can bring punishments of up to 364 days in jail, while the last two are misdemeanors, which can lead to up to 90 days in jail. Across three hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Sherman argued with his wife, drank multiple bottles of alcohol, threatened to kill himself, drove while drunk to his in-laws' house and tried to break down the door in search of his children, according to police statements and 911 calls. Multiple police officers and a police dog eventually subdued him, and the police arrested Sherman a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Sherman, a 10-year NFL veteran, played his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and kept a home in Maple Valley, Wash., even after he joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He spent much of the past season on the injured reserve list. He became a free agent at the end of the 2020 season.

BASEBALL

Blue Jays' return approved

The Toronto Blue Jays were given approval from the Canadian government Friday for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month, Canada's immigration minister said. The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday. "Following a careful review by public health officials at every level of government, a National Interest Exemption will permit the Toronto Blue Jays to return to Toronto and play home games at the Rogers Centre," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement. Mendicino said the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada, with the approval of provincial and municipal public health officials. He said there will also be a designated compliance officer for each team. The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, N.Y., and started this season in Dunedin, Fla., before moving to Buffalo. Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

Nationals' Castro on leave

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave -- during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days -- has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what Martinez at the time said were "family matters." The 31-year-old infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch-hit in a game that night against the New York Mets. Castro is hitting .283 with 3 home runs and 38 RBI in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

GOLF

Defending champs tied

Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. Suwannapura and Clanton -- who won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019 -- shot their third consecutive 65. European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66. Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the Thai sisters who shot a 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 13 under with Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (66) and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (68). Nelly and Jessica Korda, tied for the first-round lead after a 65, were 10 under after a 66. Former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi also shot a 4-under 66 on Friday and are tied with the Kordas and six other teams at 10 under.

Lingmerth slides in 2nd round

David Lingmerth (University of Arkansas) shot a 2-under 70 Friday, but fell seven spots on the leaderboard and is two shots behind J.T. Poston, who shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Poston, 28, had late birdies on the par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth in the round that began on No. 10. Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett were a stroke back, each shooting 67. Brian Stuard, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, shot a 69 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith (68), Luke List (68) and Seamus Power (68). Austin Cook (Jonesboro/Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 68 Friday and is at 7-under 137 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia/Henderson State) missed the cut after firing an even-par 72 to finish at 1-over 143. John Daly (Dardanelle/Razorbacks) missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 70.

Barnes leads by two

Erik Barnes shot a 7-under 64 Friday and sits at 15-under 127 for the tournament, which is good for a two-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill. The round was suspended because of darkness with approximately half of the field remaining on the course. Former University of Arkansas golfers Tag Ridings and Nicolas Echavarria were among the golfers still on the course. They both sit at 7-under 135 through 16 holes. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) moved up seven spots on the leaderboard Friday after shooting a second consecutive 6-under 66. He's tied with 10 other golfers at 10-under 132. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 3-under 69, but slid 22 spots on the leaderboard. He sits at 6-under 136 for the tournament.

CYCLING

Mohoric posts 2nd stage win

Slovenia champion Matej Mohoric posted a second Tour de France stage win Friday after surging free from a breakaway group with a darting attack. Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers left and produced a tremendous solo effort after spending the day at the front. Mohoric has stage wins at all three Grand Tours and is a specialist of long solo efforts. He had earned his first Tour stage win by claiming the marathon stage of this year's race. a 249-kilometer hilly trek in central France. With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar rode safely in the pack, about 18 minutes behind.