Pea Ridge town hall meeting planned

PEA RIDGE -- A town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Pea Ridge City Hall to educate city residents on the request for an additional one-cent city sales tax.

The City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

• A resolution honoring Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty June 26 and retiring his badge number -- 1212.

• A proclamation establishing Dec. 12 as Officer Apple Remembrance Day.

• The fire chief.

• Audit for the Waterworks and Sewer system by Przybysz and Associates, David Eaton, CPA.

• Ordinance 721 rezoning 20 acres on Lee Town Road owned by Kinley and Jerri Miller from agricultural to R3.

• Ordinance 722 amending the city zoning ordinance.

• Ordinance 723 approving the final plat of Arlington Subdivision Phase 1B for Winter Park partners.

The ordinances were approved by the Planning Commission at its meeting July 6 and referred to the council for adoption.