Planned flotilla to Cuba draws warning

MIAMI, Fla. -- Federal authorities are warning organizers planning to launch a flotilla next week from South Florida to waters near Cuba that they could risk breaking the law.

Osdany Veloz, an organizer of the boaters, said the goal of Monday's planned trip is to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.

Organizers said they will set sail from South Florida if 100 boaters show up, according to Miami television station WFOR-TV.

"The purpose is to stay on the border, not trespassing, stay in international water and just let the Cuban people know we're also fighting for their freedom, so once and for all they can be a free country," said Jorge Lopez, who plans to make the trip.

However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an advisory Thursday that boaters intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard. Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison, the advisory said. The department also warned that people who bring foreign nationals into the U.S. illegally risk fines and prison time.

Thousands of Cubans began taking to the streets last weekend to protest limited access to covid-19 vaccines and basic goods. The protests have sparked an outpouring of support in Florida, which is home to the nation's largest community of Cuban migrants.

2 men charged in Sacramento bomb plot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party's headquarters in the state capital, a bombing they hoped would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, prosecutors said.

"According to the indictment, the defendants planned to use incendiary devices to attack their targets and hoped their attacks would prompt a movement," the statement said.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, each face multiple charges including conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used or in affecting interstate commerce, prosecutors said.

Rogers, of Napa, is also charged with weapons violations, including one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices, and three counts of possession of machine guns. Copeland, of Vallejo, is charged with an additional count of destruction of records.

Amtrak train hits semi; 2 men killed

JACKSON, Miss. -- An Amtrak passenger train from New Orleans to Chicago collided with a semi-trailer, killing two people in the truck, damaging the train engine and forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi, authorities said Friday.

The wreck, involving City of New Orleans Train 58, happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Jackson, Mississippi Amtrak station, Amtrak said in a statement.

The Hinds County coroner's office identified the two men who died as James Creel of Lake, Miss., and Scott Harstock of Florida.

There were were no reports of injuries among the 142 passengers or crew members onboard, the rail service said.

"This particular railroad section does not have crossing arms or flashing lights," Byram Police Chief David Errington told WLBT-TV.

Errington said a wrecker was pulling the tractor-trailer across the railroad tracks to enter the Jackson Motor Speedway area and the driver did not see the train approaching when the train struck the wrecker's passenger side.

Hubble Space Telescope under repair

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair by NASA.

The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted.

NASA initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem. But after the backup payload computer also failed, flight controllers at Maryland's Goddard Space Flight Center focused on the science instruments' bigger and more encompassing command and data unit, installed by spacewalking astronauts in 2009.

Engineers successfully switched to the backup equipment Thursday, and the crucial payload computer kicked in. NASA said Friday that science observations should resume quickly, if everything goes well.

A similar switch took place in 2008 after part of the older system failed.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle program. The final tuneup was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by year's end.