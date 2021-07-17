President declares U.S. social media are 'killing people'

President Joe Biden said Friday that social media networks are "killing people" by allowing the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

"Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated," Biden said after he was asked about his message for tech companies as he departed the White House on Friday. "And they're killing people."

More than 99% of covid-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations are now among people who have not been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden's comments come after the White House earlier this week called on social media networks to do more to purge posts carrying incorrect information about the pandemic, or discouraging readers from taking vaccines that can largely eliminate the risk of a deadly outcome.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said his office had increased disinformation research and tracking, and had proactively flagged problematic posts to Facebook Inc.

That revelation led to criticism from some conservatives, who argued that the White House effort amounted to government censorship. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted that the White House was "colluding" with the social media giant, while Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested that the White House was defining misinformation as "stories that make Joe Biden look bad."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the outreach was no different from when the White House engaged regularly with news organizations, and called on social media companies to create "robust enforcement strategies" to combat those providing misinformation.

"We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media, and we work to engage with them to better understand the enforcement of social media platform policies," Psaki said.

Efforts for comment from major platforms were not immediately successful.

Facebook has previously said it removed millions of posts from its core product and the photo-sharing app Instagram for violating its policies, and stepped up enforcement against repeat offenders. But Psaki said the administration "clearly" did not believe that was a sufficient response to a "life-or-death issue."

"They're going to make decisions about additional steps they can take," Psaki said. "It's clear there are more that can be taken."

CASES TRIPLE

Biden is confronting the worrying reality of rising cases and deaths -- and the limitations of his ability to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance responsible for the summer backslide.

Cases of covid-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people. While the rates are still sharply down from their January highs, officials are concerned by the reversing trendlines and what they consider needless illness and death. And cases are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

While the national emergency may have faded, officials say the outbreak is now a more localized crisis in communities where not enough people have rolled up their sleeves.

The rising numbers are being driven by large pockets of infection among the more than 90 million eligible Americans who have yet to get shots. Just four states with low vaccination rates made up 40% of new cases last week, and nearly half of them came from Florida alone.

However, there is little appetite in the White House for a return to broad mandates for masks or other measures, as 161 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Friday that in low-vaccination areas with rising cases, "local policymakers might consider whether masking at that point would be something that would be helpful for their community."

Los Angeles County on Thursday reinstituted its requirement that masks be worn in most indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, and health officials in Las Vegas recommended Friday that workers and patrons in the tourism hot spot wear face coverings while inside.

With three highly effective vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., the administration believes the most effective way to attack the virus is not trying to slow the spread with mass masking and such -- something the U.S. showed it was not very good at last year -- but to continue pressing the importance of vaccinations.

Many Americans remain resistant or unmotivated to get shots, despite months of often-creative efforts by federal and state officials and the private sector to spread information about vaccine safety and accessibility.

Murthy, the surgeon general, said that while government can play an important role, "this has got to be an 'all of the above' strategy with everybody in," including schools, employers, technology companies and individuals.

In recent days, the administration has turned its focus to younger Americans, who are at lowest risk of adverse outcomes from the virus and have proven to be among the least likely to get vaccinated.

But another huge group has proved to be an even more vexing challenge: Republicans. The White House has long acknowledged that, given rampant disinformation about the vaccines and the nation's partisan divides, it would have little success persuading the GOP to get on board. Instead, administration officials have amped up criticism in recent days of public officials and social media companies for spreading or not condemning misinformation spreading among the GOP.

The new government expression of frustration comes amid near-disbelief that tens of millions of Americans continue refusing to get vaccinated, needlessly extending the pandemic and costing lives, as health officials emphasize that nearly all serious cases and deaths are now preventable.

LIFTING MASK RULES

Meanwhile, Britain is bracing for acrimony Monday when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. Donning a mask in many places will stop being an order and become a request.

Already, people are split over how to respond.

"I'm glad," said London cafe owner Hatice Kucuk. "I don't think they really help much."

But Lucy Heath, a filmmaker, said she would prefer to see masks remain mandatory on the subway and in supermarkets.

"I just think vulnerable people will feel that they don't want to venture out," she said.

The end of many pandemic restrictions next week -- once touted in British newspapers as "freedom day" -- comes as the U.K. faces soaring coronavirus cases and rising deaths, despite an inoculation program that has given two-thirds of adults both doses of vaccine.

On Friday, Britain reported more than 51,000 new cases, the highest daily total since January. Britain's Health Secretary said the number could top 100,000 this summer.

Globally, the World Health Organization says cases and deaths are climbing after a period of decline, spurred by the more contagious delta variant. Last week there were nearly 3 million new infections and more than 55,000 lives lost around the world.

Against that backdrop, British politicians' talk of freedom has been replaced with words of caution.

"This pandemic is not over," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week. "We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday the 19th of July to life as it was before covid."

So while people no longer have to wear masks, they're being told they should.

The government says it "expects and recommends" workers and customers to wear masks in crowded, enclosed spaces such as shops. London's mayor says masks will continue to be required on the city's public transit system, and the National Health Service will insist on them in hospitals. And while the rules are changing in England, masks will remain mandatory in Scotland and Wales, which make their own health regulations.

Opposition politicians and some doctors have urged the government not to remove the mask mandate, while businesses and unions worry that the change from mandatory to optional is a recipe for chaos.

"It is a real mess," said Paddy Lillis, general secretary of retail workers union USDAW. "Protection for retail workers through wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing in busy public areas like shops should be backed up by the law."

The prime minister has appealed to Britons' common sense. "I generally urge everyone to keep thinking of others and to consider the risks," Johnson said.

It's not always obvious, though, what the risks are. Most scientists say masks can help curb the spread of covid-19 by preventing people who may be unknowingly carrying the virus from passing it on to others. But studies suggest masks may be useful only if a high percentage of people wear them.

"There is evidence to suggest it does good, but only if everybody does it," said Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modeling who is on a panel of scientists advising the British government. "I understand the government's reluctance to actually mandate it. On the other hand, if it's not mandated, it probably won't do any good."

But Robert Dingwall, a professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University who is also a government science adviser, said letting people "find their own comfort level" is a sensible move.

"We need to tolerate each other's different risk appetites," he said. "We've had all this behavioral science in the background, trying to encourage compliance through amplifying fear and anxiety. And that really needs to reverse tack. We should stop talking about the dangerous situations and start talking much more about the safe ones."

'PINGDEMIC' WORRIES

Employers in Britain are raising fears that a "pingdemic" could cause a major economic disruption this summer, after more than half a million people in a single week were pinged by the government's contact-tracing app, alerting them they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should stay home for up to 10 days.

Already, factories, pubs, restaurants and schools are reporting staff shortages resulting from quarantine guidance, which for at least another month in England and Wales still applies to people who are fully vaccinated.

New figures published this week show the National Health Service covid-19 app sent more than 520,000 exposure notifications between July 1 and 7 -- up 46% from the previous week and a record high. The app, which has been downloaded more than 26 million times, was not used as widely during previous waves of the virus in Britain. But the numbers still reflect a high level of community spread.

At a Nissan factory in northern England, the largest car factory in the country, up to 900 employees -- 15% of the workforce -- are currently quarantining after exposure or isolating after a positive test, according to the BBC. Rolls-Royce has said it won't rule out shutting down production.

In the hospitality sector, which was already struggling with vacancies, one in five workers are reportedly quarantining or isolating. There were scenes of chaos this week at Heathrow Airport as long lines of passengers overwhelmed the sparser-than-usual security staff.

In schools in England, which are still in session, more than 800,000 students -- or one in nine -- were out last week for virus-related reasons.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Lucy Frazer, the solicitor general, emphasized that quarantining after possible exposure was "an important tool" in helping to tackle the virus. She added that the government was aware of the "significant" impact it was having on businesses and was conducting pilot studies of alternative solutions. The app is only advisory, but Frazer said she "hoped people would follow the obviously appropriate guidance, which is if you are pinged you stay at home and isolate."

Studies from previous periods of the pandemic showed a low rate of adherence to health-service quarantine guidance, and that guidance is about to change once again. Starting Aug. 16, fully vaccinated people won't need to stay home after exposure but will be encouraged to take tests.

Information for this article was contributed by Mario Parker and Justin Sink of Bloomberg News (TNS); by Zeke Miller, Jill Lawless, Maria Cheng, Joe Federman and Adam Schreck of The Associated Press; and by Karla Adam of The Washington Post.