Red Sox beat Yanks as Judge, others go on covid list

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 0

NEW YORK -- The Yankees felt like they were hit by a truck this week.

"An invisible, microscopic truck," ace Gerrit Cole said.

It wasn't so hard to see what was missing Friday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez shut down shorthanded New York into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered, and the Boston Red Sox three-hit their rivals 4-0 Friday night with slugger Aaron Judge and five other Yankees sidelined due to a covid-19 outbreak.

A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the covid-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta, who have also tested positive over the past week.

Fourth-place New York was also without first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee.

"Every day is really important right now," Manager Aaron Boone said. "Today it was important we come out and play well and try to get a W and that didn't happen."

Rodriguez (7-5) allowed 2 hits over 5 2/3 innings, retiring 10 straight during one stretch and finishing with 8 strikeouts.

The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-0 in the 19-game season series and beat New York for the eighth consecutive time, their best run in the rivalry since winning eight straight meetings from 2008-09.

"We have to have that focus walking in the ballpark every day, walking in those doors every day, and rinse and repeat," Boone said. "The urgency has got to be absolutely there every single day."

The Yankees were coming off a disappointing first half that ended Sunday when Houston's Jose Altuve hit a walk-off homer in an 8-7 New York defeat. They're now nine games back of Boston and likely to be without Judge and their other covid-19-positive players for at least 10 days.

"The competitive side, yeah, of course we want to come here and win the series," Boston Manager Alex Cora said. "But the other stuff, it really sucks.

"It's not about competition. It's about human beings."

BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs to help Toronto beat Texas in Buffalo, N.Y. All-Stars Teoscar Hernandez and Marcus Semien hit home runs for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray (8-4) held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 7, WHITE SOX 1 Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2) allowed 2 hits with 10 strikeouts and 2 walks over 7 innings as Houston beat Chicago in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders. Michael Brantley hit a home run and Myles Straw drove in three runs.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 2 Nicky Lopez drove in four runs to lead Kansas City to a victory over Baltimore. Lopez cleared the bases in the second inning with a two-run single and again in the seventh with a two-run double.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 24, NATIONALS 8 Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two home runs -- including a grand slam -- and San Diego blew out Washington. Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo home run in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

PHILLIES 5-0, MARLINS 2-7 Jesus Aguilar hit a home run and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBI and Miami beat Philadelphia to split a doubleheader in Philadelphia. In the opener, Travis Jankowski drove in four runs and Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning to lead the Phillies.

BREWERS 11, REDS 6 Willie Adames homered and drove in four runs as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati. Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds.

PIRATES 4, METS 1 Adam Frazier hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning, and Wilmer Difo and Bryan Reynolds added solo home runs as Pittsburgh beat New York.

GIANTS 7, CARDINALS 2 LaMonte Wade's three-run home run in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo home run and a three-run shot as National League West-leading San Francisco beat St. Louis.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 4 Los Angeles jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run single from Cody Bellinger and a three-run home run from Chris Taylor -- his 11th of the season -- and the Dodgers pounded out 14 hits in a victory over Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, BRAVES 6 (10) Austin Meadows hit a single in the 10th-inning to score Brett Phillips from second base with the tiebreaking run, and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 5-0, Miami 2-7

Pittsburgh 4, NY Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

LA Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, NY Yankees 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, LA Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6 (10)