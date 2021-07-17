Security officials barred from leaving Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- At least four top Haitian security officials responsible for presidential protection have been placed under travel restrictions amid an investigation into last week's assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said Friday.

Meanwhile, former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti, returned to the country Friday after nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport.

Those under departure bans include presidential security chief Dimitri Herard, who was detained Thursday. Herard has been removed from his position, at least for now. It is not clear if he faces formal charges.

No members of Moise's security detail were injured in the attack on his private residence, in which he was slain and his wife injured.

In a letter addressed to Joseph Cianciulli, the country's director of immigration and emigration, Claude banned officials under investigation from "leaving the national territory by air, sea and land" because of "serious suspicion of assassination of the President of the Republic."

Those on the list also include Leandre Pierre Osman, principal inspector and head of the presidential security unit; Amazan Paul Eddy, a team manager; and Jean Laguel Civil, general coordinator of presidential security.

As the investigation unfolds, many key questions remain unanswered. More than 20 people have been arrested so far. Police have sought additional warrants and conducted some 27 interviews, Leon Charles, head of Haiti's National Police, said at a news conference Friday.

Three suspected participants have been killed since last week, and five Haitian Americans are in custody, he said. Haitian police are working with international police bodies, including the FBI and Interpol, he said.

Several former Colombian soldiers -- some of whom at one point received training from the United States, according to the Pentagon -- are among those detained.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, a Haitian American self-described pastor with long ties to Florida, was arrested on suspicion of playing a leading role in the assassination.

ARISTIDE ARRIVES

Aristide, who was receiving unspecified medical treatment in Cuba, arrives back in a country simmering with tension.

Throngs of his supporters cheered when they saw the former president arrive. They had arrived a couple of hours before the plane landed, holding pictures of the former priest, some saying, "The king is back!"

Joel Edouard "Pacha" Vorbe, an executive committee member of Aristide's Fanmi Lavalas party, told The Associated Press that Aristide "is completely recovered," although he didn't have details about his condition.

His return adds a potentially volatile element to an already tense situation in a country facing a power vacuum.

He was elected president in 1990, forced out in a military coup a year later and restored to power by the U.S. military in 1994.

As a champion of the poor and advocate of leftist "liberation theology," he was deeply hated by members of the elite. Reelected in 2000, he was ousted four years later in a rebellion led by opponents with ties to the elite and the old Duvalierist regime.

Aristide spent seven years in exile in South Africa before returning in 2011. He has largely kept a low profile, except when campaigning for his party's unsuccessful presidential candidate in 2016.

LASTING PAIN

Preparations for Moise's funeral, set for July 23, are underway, officials said.

On Wednesday, the public saw Marine Moise, the wife of the slain president, for the first time since the crime in two photos posted on Twitter showing her in a hospital bed with a cast.

"Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time," she tweeted in English. "With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on."

In Creole, she tweeted a thank-you to those who had prayed for her life.

"I have yet to believe that my husband left like that, under my eyes, without telling me a last word," she wrote. "This pain will last forever."

Information for this article was contributed by Widlore Merancourt and Sammy Westfall of The Washington Post; and by Danica Coto, Astrid Suarez, Fernando Llano and Pierre Richard of The Associated Press.