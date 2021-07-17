BASEBALL

Franklin signs with Cubs

University of Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin and catcher Casey Opitz, both junior starters on this season's SEC championship team, have signed with the Chicago Cubs, MLB.com writer Jim Callis reported Friday.

Franklin, a fourth-round draft pick by the Cubs and No. 123 overall, signed for a $425,000 bonus, according to Callis. Opitz, an eighth-round pick and No. 244, signed for $90,000.

Franklin played in 61 games this season and batted .274 with 13 home runs, 15 doubles, 2 triples and 54 RBI. He also drew 44 walks and scored 55 runs. Opitz, who played in 55 games, batted .257 with 2 home runs, 9 doubles and 18 RBI.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Team Arkansas advances in TBT

C.J. Jones knocked down a corner three-pointer to send No. 6 seed Team Arkansas to a 74-70 victory over the No. 11 seed Fort Worth Funk in the opening round of the Wichita Regional at The Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The game-winner capped a perfect outing for Jones, who went 6 of 6 (100%) from the floor to finish with 16 points. Team Arkansas, which got a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds from Jaylen Barford, led by as many as 11 points in the first half but needed a second-half rally to advance. Dusty Hannahs added 14 points and four assists.

Team Arkansas will face Team Challenge ALS on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3 in the second round of the $1 million tournament.

J.D. Miller scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Alex Robinson ended with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Fort Worth, which trailed 40-30 at halftime before using a big third-quarter rally to take a lead into the final period.

Forth Worth still led 57-52 with 7:58 to go before Jones' three-pointer started a 14-1 run to give Team Arkansas a 66-58 lead at the 3:47 mark.

The tournament is using the Elam Ending rules, which calls for the game clock to be turned off on the first whistle when there's four minutes or less remaining in the contest. The Elam Ending also directs the game to be played to a target score that's eight points more than what the team in the lead has at the initial stoppage. Since Team Arkansas had 66 points at that point, they only needed eight more to pick up the victory.

A 12-4 surge by Fort Worth tied the game at 70-70. Hunter Mickelson put Team Arkansas back out front with a free throw on the next trip before Jones ended the game with his three-pointer several possessions later.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

Texas native leads Maumelle Classic

Francois Jacobs of League City, Texas, shot a 5-under 67 on Friday and is in the Open Division lead after the first round of the Maumelle Classic at Maumelle Country Club.

Kasoma Paulino of Arkadelphia and Palmer McSpadden of Fayetteville are tied for second place after shooting a 68. Blaine Calhoon of Ward and Caleb Miller of Cabot each had a 70 and are tied for fourth place.

Britt Davison of Sherwood leads the Mid-Amateur Division with a 70 and is two shots ahead of Dustin Cole of Jacksonville.

Terry Kirby of North Little Rock had a 70 and is in the lead of the Senior Division. Barry Davis of Monticello and Bev Hargraves of Little Rock are tied for second after each shooting a 71.

Kenneth Wessel of Little Rock and Craig Reynolds of Maumelle each shot a 73 and are tied for the lead in the Super-Senior Division. Frederick M. Stamey is in third at 75.

Glen Talbert of Sheridan shot a 71 and leads the Masters Division by four shots over Mickey Hargett of Little Rock.

Staton wins Arkansas Women's Match Play

Sydney Staton of Fort Smith won the Arkansas Women's Match Play championship Friday at Russellville Country Club in Russellville.

She drained a 30-foot putt on the 17th hole to win 3 and 1 over Nora Phillips of Hot Springs.

In the masters match play final, Pat Elliott of Hot Springs defeated Liz Hadden of Heber Springs 5 and 4.

Julie Oxendine of Dover won the senior match play final with a 3 and 2 victory over Rosetta Parks of Lowell.

Pamela Evans of Maumelle won the super senior title with a 5 and 4 victory over Paula Moore of Star City.

Rebecca Huber of Hot Springs Village and Mimi Evans of Maumelle tied for the super senior flight two title.

Long shoots 68 at Southern Am

Fayetteville's Luke Long shot a 3-under 68 on Friday and is at 5-under 208 through three rounds of the 115th Southern Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Long is tied with four other golfers for 33rd place. He had a 68 on Wednesday and a 72 on Thursday.

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, leads heading into the final round after firing a 6-under 65 on Friday. He is at 16-under 197 for the tournament. Connor Howe of Ogden, Utah, is second (199) and Brayden Garrison of Nolensville, Tenn., is third (200).

Final-round play begins at 7:30 a.m. Central today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services