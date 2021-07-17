Super Quiz: Americana

Which city is "The Big Apple"?

"KFC" is short for --------.

"The Hill We Climb" is a poem that was read at this president's inauguration.

In some states, this three-letter word is used instead of "soft drink" or "soda."

In which state would you see "hex signs" on barns?

What would you do with pemmican?

Amarillo, Texas, takes its name from the Spanish word for this color.

Which state is the "Gem State"?