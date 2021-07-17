Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Americana

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Which city is "The Big Apple"?

  2. "KFC" is short for --------.

  3. "The Hill We Climb" is a poem that was read at this president's inauguration.

  4. In some states, this three-letter word is used instead of "soft drink" or "soda."

  5. In which state would you see "hex signs" on barns?

  6. What would you do with pemmican?

  7. Amarillo, Texas, takes its name from the Spanish word for this color.

  8. Which state is the "Gem State"?

  9. He is best known for his cover illustrations for The Saturday Evening Post.

ANSWERS:

  1. New York City

  2. Kentucky Fried Chicken

  3. Joe Biden

  4. Pop

  5. Pennsylvania

  6. Eat it

  7. Yellow

  8. Idaho

  9. Norman Rockwell

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT