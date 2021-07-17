Teach mistakes

It's a typical day in an average high school classroom, and the students are in the Age of Exploration/Columbian Exchange unit in World History.

One of the students asks, "Mr. Middleton, did Columbus really discover America?"

Knowing that by just giving the student a direct answer the student really will not learn anything but an answer to a question, the teacher replies, "Let's find out."

So for the next day or two, Mr. Middleton pulls from various resources, such as "Crash Course" videos, a YouTube channel created and maintained by historians; online articles; the (outdated) textbook in the classroom; and Howard Zinn's "A Young People's History of the United States," in which Zinn discusses Christopher Columbus from the perspective of the Arawak tribe in Hispaniola, who were completely killed off as a result of slavery, murder, and disease.

The classroom activities and discussions that flow from those couple of days lead to the students' discovery that the Columbian Exchange and the Atlantic Slave Trade are very similar, if not the same.

Recently, there have been numerous legislative attempts across the U.S. to prohibit or ban certain history, such as the real-life example described above, from being taught. Nearly half of the 50 states have either proposed or passed bills that ban any kind of "divisive teaching" along the lines of race, gender, and sexual identity using funding, and in some states even including loss of teacher license statements, as a carrot stick for compliance.

Some states have even banned specific things from being utilized in the classroom as well, such as the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project and critical race theory, or CRT (which is a whole other topic, but suffice to say it's basically critically examining the role of racism in this country's legal and education systems, and not something being taught in a public school classroom).

The impact of these bills will be chilling as they will create an atmosphere in which teachers, trained practitioners, will be apprehensive about teaching an honest history, fearful about retaliation or administrative repercussions.

Although I could potentially lose my job as a result of district-lost funds, it's the fear and concern that, in my opinion, are more impacting. I am truly rather worried about what will be said or done by my administration because I know that there are scores of people who share my complexion who do not share my, let's say, beliefs, and I also know that a lot of those same people don't want me/us teaching the truth about racism and its role in this country's history.

If you, reader, are in that category, so to speak, then to you I ask, if you agree that we learn from our mistakes, then how great of a nation are we really if those mistakes weren't and now aren't taught?

Jared Middleton is a teacher in the Springdale School District.