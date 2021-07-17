Team to question Cuomo on conduct

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to be questioned today, investigators appear close to finishing an inquiry into the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that have shadowed him for months.

As Cuomo faces potential impeachment over his behavior, lawmakers who've been reserving judgment on his political future are anxiously awaiting a report on the investigation's findings.

The probe overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, is not a criminal inquiry, but it could have significant influence on an impeachment inquiry in the state legislature that could result in the third-term Democrat's removal from office. Any findings from the investigation that corroborate the allegations could sway impeachment proceedings or add to already sizable pressure for Cuomo to leave voluntarily.

Cuomo, in office since 2011, has rebuffed those calls and is moving forward with plans to run for a fourth term next year. Rivals, though, see a Cuomo weakened by scandal as politically vulnerable.

The timing of Cuomo's interview with investigators was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cuomo will be questioned in Albany, the state's capital, near the end of a four-month process that has included interviews with many of the governor's accusers.

James, who is independently elected and does not report to the governor, hired former Acting U.S Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark in March to lead the inquiry. Their findings will go in a public report.

Several women have accused Cuomo of unwanted kisses, touches and groping and inappropriate sexual remarks. Former aide Lindsey Boylan said Cuomo once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo once asked her if she ever had sex with older men.

Cuomo initially apologized and said he had "learned an important lesson" about his behavior around women. Since then, he's denied that he did anything wrong and questioned the motivations of accusers and fellow Democrats who've called for his resignation.

There is no deadline for completing the investigation.

The state Assembly's Judiciary Committee, which is conducting the impeachment inquiry, also has the power to subpoena documents and witness testimony.

The scope of its inquiry goes beyond Cuomo's conduct with women. The governor is also under fire for his handling of the covid-19 crisis in the state's nursing homes.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.