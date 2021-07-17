Theatrical SRX about to close its first season

Tony Stewart was like everyone else in U.S. motorsports this week, frequently checking social media to see Paul Tracy's latest theatrics in a one-sided war against NASCAR golden girl Hailie Deegan.

Tracy has been furious -- or could he just be playing the heel in a made-for-TV racing league? -- because the 19-year-old Deegan had the audacity to spin him at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin last week in the fifth round of the Superstar Racing Experience.

Stewart, now an NBC Sports IndyCar analyst and former bad-boy driver, has milked the feud ever since, using Instagram as his preferred platform.

"It's got me watching, looking every time he's posted something new," said Stewart, who along with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham is credited with creating SRX.

The six-race series of somewhat randomly collected drivers from various forms of motorsports has entertained America by racing at grassroots short tracks across the country in a two-hour Saturday night show on CBS. The network had nothing to lose since hardly anyone is watching TV on a summer weekend night.

But people watched. A lot of people, actually, with more than a million tuning in to watch this hodgepodge group of former greats, up-and-comers and local ringers. Up next is a star-studded finale tonight at the old Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee, where reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott will race against his Hall of Fame father, Bill.

Chase beat his dad in their only other matchup, a 2013 late model race in Alabama. Odds are he will get the best of the 65-year-old again even though his father is an SRX regular. Bill Elliott has been racing with an injured hand since a crash three races ago, but it is a rare chance to see father and son NASCAR champions race one another.

Back for her third race is Deegan, a regular in NASCAR's Truck Series who joined SRX for two races as a fill-in when former Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan raced in Brazil.

With over 1 million Instagram followers, Deegan is probably the most popular among the general public of all the drivers in the field, so SRX gave her another spot for the finale, even though Kanaan is also racing. Tracy's antics haven't hurt the buzz, either.

"I don't know Paul well enough to know whether everything he's posting is the gospel of what he's feeling or if he's just playing a role," Stewart said. "He's added a lot of excitement and carried the torch for everybody in that category. In the big picture, I think he's great for SRX."

Tracy has certainly added the personality element he's long believed has vanished since his generation of renegade open-wheel racers retired. The 52-year-old Canadian understands what gets the public's attention and he has gladly done his part.

"Fans are tired of boring drivers who have nothing interesting to say," Tracy said. "They want rivalries and drama and colorful characters. That's what helps motorsports gain attention."

The co-creators call SRX "motorsports entertainment" and that could fall anywhere on the scale from an unsanctioned race to a carnival with cars. Who knows what the rules are, and who would even enforce them? There is a championship point fund with a payout, and drivers are paid a flat per-race fee, but if the racing is fake they are doing a masterful job of actually caring about the results.

Helio Castroneves, not two months removed from his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory, angrily jawed with Scott Speed after a race.

Stewart is the championship leader and it would be an upset if he didn't win the title. The cars and the tracks suit him, and the 50-year-old three-time NASCAR champion is the most adaptable driver in the field.

At a glance

SUPERSTAR RACING EXPERIENCE

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today

WHERE Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.

TV CBS

FILE - Doug Coby, foreground, maintains a lead over Tony Stewart during the debut race of Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford, Conn., in this Saturday, June 12, 2021, file photo. The SRX star-studded finale will be Saturday night, July 17 at the old Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

FILE - Then-IndyCar driver Paul Tracy, of Canada, is shown after they qualified for the Indianapolis 500 auto racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, May 21, 2011, file photo. Tony Stewart was like everyone else in the motorsports industry this week, frequently checking social media to see Paul Tracy's latest theatrics in a one-sided war against NASCAR golden girl Hailie Deegan. (AP Photo/Dave Parker, File)