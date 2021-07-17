Tools & Toys: The Moments Box and DAP Blacktop Asphalt Filler & Sealant

The Moments Box

What's to love: A gift box by subscription service Vellabox that doesn't require a subscription and can be customized for special occasions or people.

What does it do: The box contains a luxury candle and gifts chosen by the giver. Choose occasions such as housewarmings, baby showers and birthdays. The candles come in six scents and the gifts can include gourmet chocolate, coffee or teas; self care items like bath bombs and skin care; and other useful items like stationery products and home goods. The company will use labels on the candle and the box to match the occasion. Prices vary by selection. Visit vellabox.com for more information.

DAP Blacktop Asphalt Filler & Sealant

What's to love: Cracks in asphalt can let water in, which leads to more cracking and crumbling. This product by Dap will help prevent more damage by sealing out moisture.

What does it do: A caulk gun is used to apply the ready-to-use sealant on gaps and cracks on asphalt surfaces such as driveways, basketball courts, parking lots and other asphalt surfaces. It dries to a waterproof matte black and can be smoothed by using a trowel or putty knife dampened with mineral spirits. It is UV light resistant and also resists oil, grease and salt. It's made so that it won't bubble or crack with temperature changes, says the company, and can be coated with asphalt or tar-based driveway dressings. List price is $13.38. Visit dap.com for more information.