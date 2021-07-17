Urban Renewal Agency board to meet

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Executive Director Maurice Taggart, (870) 209-0323.

Pleasant View cancels rummage sale

Pleasant View Ministries (PVM) Church Singles Ministry has canceled its rummage sale on July 24.

"The decision to cancel was made out of an over abundance of caution regarding the increase in covid-19 cases and the Delta variant in the local area," according to a spokesman. "It is very vital that we continue to carefully walk in wisdom concerning the challenges of the pandemic."

Summit Soundz plans church concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present a concert at 6 p.m. July 24 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, Pine Bluff.

This 30 piece wind band includes high school and college students from southeast Arkansas as well as area band directors: Al Wimberly, Garry Henson and Kameron Willis, according to a news release.

"If you enjoy traditional gospel tunes, spirituals and hymns you will enjoy this program," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's director. "Bring your family and plan on hearing a few toe-tappers!"

The concert is free and open to the public.

Veterans system offers vaccinations

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) passed the 50,000 covid-19 vaccination mark June 14 and reminds veterans that vaccines are available at their facilities.

All veterans, their caregivers and family members are encouraged to get vaccinated to help stem the tide of covid-19 in Arkansas, according to a news release.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered at both the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital at Little Rock and the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center at North Little Rock.

A mobile vaccination team travels to CAVHS' community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) on a weekly basis at these locations: Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Russellville, Searcy, El Dorado, Conway, Mena and Mountain Home.

For details or to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call (501) 257-1978 or 888-357-1978.