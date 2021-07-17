Wonder Boys' golf title part of process

All week while Luke Calcatera strolled the fairways of PGA National's Champion Course earlier this spring, the Arkansas Tech University men's golf coach sent updates to former players and alumni as the Wonder Boys competed for the Division II national championship.

Calcatera let his various group chats know when Arkansas Tech finished second in stroke play, and reported back in the coming days while the Wonder Boys topped Central Missouri and West Florida in match play to reach the program's first national final. And he kept the texts coming May 21 all the way through Andre Jacobs' 18th hole bogey, which sealed a one-stroke win over Georgia Southwestern's Jaxson Daskalos for a national championship.

Hours later, still basking in the afterglow of the victory, Calcatera peered at his phone and found a message from former Arkansas Tech golfer Luke Cornett. It read: "Today we all won."

The Wonder Boys' victory marked the first men's national championship in school history, and Arkansas Tech's only one since its women's basketball team won back-to-back NAIA titles in 1992 and 1993 under Joe Foley.

For Calcatera, the win wasn't about one year, but a culmination of a decade's worth of work and program building in Russellville.

"This team won the national championship, but it was all of the former players who have played for me who set the foundation for us to be able to achieve what we did," Calcatera, the 10th-year head coach, said. "Those guys got the ball rolling. It's been a long time coming for us."

Arkansas Tech's road to the title began in 2010 when Calcatera returned to coach the program after a playing career with the Wonder Boys from 2004-07. At the time, Golfstat ranked Arkansas Tech as the No. 122 program in Division II golf.

Fresh off of working as an assistant club pro in Fort Collins, Colo., assuming control of a college program was a learning process for Calcatera. He picked the brains of coaches such as Brad McMakin of the University of Arkansas and Baylor's Mike McGraw to build a knowledge base.

Calcatera set high goals from the jump, creating a mindset of "winning every day" that his players bought into, breeding success that attracted talent to campus.

"Coach being the great recruiter that he is has built this program up," said Austin Gean, a senior in 2021 now pursuing a professional career. "Somehow, he manages to bring in so much talent to Russellville, Arkansas. I don't know how he does it."

Arkansas Tech won the Great American Conference in 2013, a season that kicked off a run of eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Arkansas Tech reached the national championship event for the first time in 2017, finishing one stroke shy of advancing out of stroke play at West Virginia's Resort at Glad Springs.

The Wonder Boys reached match play the next spring but were undercut when Gean, then a redshirt sophomore, suffered food poisoning. He lost 17 pounds in 48 hours, and Arkansas Tech fell to Lynn University on a tiebreaker in his absence.

The 2019 and 2020 seasons offered similar promise before the Wonder Boys' seasons were ended by West Florida and covid-19, respectively.

"It's been some heartbreak along the way," Calcatera said.

This year, Arkansas Tech relied on a core group of five golfers to earn five tournament victories -- the most in a single season under Calcatera -- and third conference title since 2010. The group consisted of Gean; Jacobs and his brother, Francois; and a pair of freshmen in Santiago De La Fuente and Henry Frizzell. The former earned conference freshman of the year honors, and the latter shot a 66 to lead the Wonder Boys to the GAC title in April.

The infusion of young talent and the confident stewardship of the veteran Gean gave balance to a team that set out at the beginning of the season with an ultimate goal in mind.

"We wanted to win the national championship," Gean said. "When we showed up to the tournament -- it may sound cocky -- we knew all the other teams knew that we were there to win."

That confidence carried Arkansas Tech from the regular season through the 18th hole at PGA National where Jacobs secured the title. The Wonder Boys don't intend on it being their last.

"We're bring back four of the five guys who won it this year, and we've got more talent coming in," Calcatera said. "The future is bright."