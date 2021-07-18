Area Agency on Aging senior centers to open Monday

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will reopen the Strachota Senior Citizens Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., and all of its senior centers in the region beginning Monday.

In addition to Pine Bluff, Area Agency on Aging also has senior citizens centers at Stuttgart, DeWitt, Crossett, Hamburg, Warren, Dermott, Lake Village, Eudora, Rison, McGehee, Sheridan, Star City and Monticello.

While they have been serving grab and go meals, the senior centers have been closed for events due to the covid-19 pandemic. The senior centers will reopen with safety guidelines in place.

Area Agency is also required to follow the guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening as well. Even with the lifting of certain restrictions, the CDC is still requiring the agency to operate with these safety standards in place, according to a news release.

"Guidelines from CDC will be getting updated on a regular basis so please stay tuned on any updates to our rules. We thank you for your support and patience and look forward to seeing you again," according to the news release.

Area Agency asked that participants follow the rules so the senior centers can stay open.

For contact tracing purposes, participants must sign in and have their temperature taken upon entering any Area Agency Senior Citizens Center.

Masks must always be worn when maintaining a 6-foot distance is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking, but consumption of food or beverages is permitted only while seated in a designated area with a group of no more than six people.

Area Agency won't be asking for proof of covid-19 vaccination, but the agency would like for those who have been vaccinated to share a copy of their vaccination card.

People are asked not to come to the senior centers if:

They feel they may have been exposed to covid-19 within the last 14 days. If they are feeling ill or experiencing any covid-19 symptoms within the last 24 hours. If they have had close contact (within 6 feet for a prolonged period) with someone with a diagnosis of covid-19 or someone awaiting a pending covid-19 test result within the last 14 days. If they are awaiting a pending covid-19 test result due to possible exposure.

"Please note: We strongly recommend being vaccinated to attend programming (at the centers.) If you have not been vaccinated for covid-19 and are attending programs at any of AAASEA Senior Centers, you are doing so at your own risk," according to the news release.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizen Center, (870) 543-6323.