Bella Vista Arts Council relaunches program

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Arts Council is relaunching the Artist of the Month recognition program by honoring Stevie Stevens as the July 2021 featured artist.

Stevens will be honored at a public reception from 5-7 p.m. July 29 in the Club Room at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Stevens creates mixed media art with glass, porcelain, stone, mirror and unusual finds. She uses traditional mosaic methods known for thousands of years but also breaks the rules to create modern, abstract designs. Her creations are both functional and fine art. She creates from her heart, starting with a loose sketch concept and intuitively expands the project to completion. Her designs are often graceful, flowing, meditative and inspired by spiritual concepts. Transformation is a recurring theme.

Stevens also collaborates with clients to create installations that include kitchen and bathroom backsplashes or accents, wall art pieces, sculptures and murals.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased and recognized for their achievements.

A committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista. Events will be held in a location around the city. Submit nominations via email to artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.